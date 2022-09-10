Anti-MAGA ad intended to get a rise out of Trump gets a rise out of Trump

Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally to support local candidates at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A commercial aired in Bedminister, New Jersey, poking at former President Trump and his followers.

Trump snapped back on Truth Social threatening legal action.

The co-founder of the Lincoln Project, the organization that aired the ad, said "Go for it, bitch!"

A commercial aired on a local Fox News cable channel where former President Donald Trump's summer home is located trolled Trump and his MAGA followers.

The Lincoln Project aired the one-minute commercial in Bedminister, New Jersey, on Thursday morning. It was pointing to Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"Trump told you the election was stolen to rip you off, to sucker you, to take your hard-earned money and shovel it into his pockets. He spent it on himself not to take back the White House," the organization's ad went on.

The commercial was likely referencing Trump's aggressive email campaigns in which he asks his supporters for money. After the raid on his home in Mar-a-Lago, Trump's email campaigning brought in millions of dollars.

The House Select Committee probing the January 6 attack has accused the Trump campaign of deceiving donors by pushing forward the "Big Lie" — the conspiracy that Trump won the 2020 election.

In the first six months of 2021, Trump racked in over $62 million, plus another $23 million in the latter half of the year, The Washington Post reported.

The Post reported that many emails claimed to send donations to a nonexistent "Official Election Defense Fund."

"Not only was there the Big Lie," Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who is on the Jan. 6 committee, said, "there was the Big Rip-Off."

Some of Trump's political emails can be viewed in an online archive.

"It was the biggest scam in political history. Every dollar you sent him paid to keep his shady business empire and lavish lifestyle going. It was a sucker game all along. And you know who the sucker is? You," the commercial concluded.

—The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 8, 2022

The former president retaliated on Truth Social, threatening to sue Fox News despite the ad being a local buy: "The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News. I thought they ran away to the asylum after their last catastrophic campaign, with charges made against them that were big time sleaze, and me getting many more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016."

Trump insisted that "The Perverts should not be allowed to 'false advertise,' and Fox News should not allow it to happen. See you all in Court!!!"

Rick Wilson, the co-founder of the Lincoln Project, further taunted Trump in a video he posted to Twitter.

"Go for it! Go for it, bitch," Wilson said. "Come at me. I can't wait. We're delighted by the thought you would try to sue us, Donald."

In a press release, the Lincoln Project's other co-founder Reed Galen said Trump "spun his supporters into a frenzy with total disregard for what it means for the nation. Now, Trump's supporters are threatening violence and trying to subvert our free and fair elections while he keeps raising money and 'living large,'" Galen said.

Trump's press office and the Lincoln Project did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider