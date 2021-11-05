Anti-Mask Couple Busted After Showing Cops Their Video Of Violent Confrontation At Bakery

An Oregon couple who complained their rights were violated when they were told to wear masks in a bakery were arrested after showing police their video of the violent confrontation at the store, officials said.

Portland-area couple Ricki Collin, 34, and Amy Hall, 45, were charged with third-degree assault following their arrest in downtown Eugene on Wednesday, according to police.

The video shows a man and a woman walking into the Crumb Together bakery. (The video, filmed by the man, can be seen above and below, and features NSFW language.) In the store, a person ― identified in some news reports as the store’s owner ― asks the couple to leave because they’re not wearing masks. They refuse, and a verbal confrontation follows. The woman can be seen shoving the owner, who then gets a baseball bat from behind the counter and again asks the couple to leave.

The woman and the owner get into a physical struggle that lasts for over half a minute. In the video, the owner can be heard screaming and yelling “Get the fuck out!”

Ricki Collin and Amy Hall were arrested in Eugene, OR after they assaulted a bakery store owner over masks. The couple travels around harassing business owners in the area. (Physical altercation and profanity warning). pic.twitter.com/nTUiakAmUA — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 5, 2021

The couple flagged down nearby police and showed them their video, according to ABC affiliate KEZI Channel 9. They were arrested on the spot.

In addition to felony assault, Collin was charged with robbery for allegedly walking out of the bakery with the bat, according to officials. In the video, the man and woman seem stunned they’re being arrested.

After watching their own video of the incident, police arrested both of them. pic.twitter.com/fsYHJkZpwm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 5, 2021

The bakery owner was reportedly taken to a hospital for treatment for cuts and bruises.

Collin has a history of arrests, and has posted several videos of himself challenging people over mask requirements, KEZI reported.

Thank you all for your amazing support, compassion, love and understanding.



We’ve had a helluva day.



However, we have more orders than we can fulfill so we had to shut off our online store.



Please check back with us next week.



Thank You All. — Crumb Together (@CrumbTogether) November 5, 2021

