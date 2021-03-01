Anti-masker kills police officer who removed him from basketball game

Oliver O'Connell
·1 min read
New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson, center, updates the media on the investigation of a shooting at George Washington Carver High School on 26 February 2021 (AP)
A New Orleans police officer was shot dead on Friday evening as he removed a man from a high school basketball game who was refusing to wear a mask to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Police said that John Shallerhorn was attempting to get into the gymnasium of George Washington Carver High School to watch a playoff game against Warren Easton High when he was stopped by a school employee checking temperatures and mask compliance.

Mr Shallerhorn fought with the employee before Martinus Mitchum, a Tulane University police officer and 2nd City Court deputy constable, intervened. Mr Mitchum was working at the school to provide security at the event.

Nola.com reports that he was escorting Mr Shallerhorn off the campus when he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Officer Mitchum twice.

He then reportedly placed the gun on the ground and was arrested by Orleans Parish Sherriff’s Office deputies who were also in attendance at the event.

Paramedics rushed Officer Mitchum to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier in the evening, Mr Shallerhorn allegedly robbed a man of a medallion chain in a parking lot. He allegedly approached that victim who was sitting in a car and brandished a gun, police said.

Mr Shallerhorn was detained on counts of first-degree murder of a police officer and armed robbery.

If convicted of murdering Officer Mitchum, he would face life imprisonment or the death penalty under Louisiana state law.

