Anti-police anger runs high as Nanterre buries shot teenager

The grief of mothers ran deep, the disbelief of friends showed on wan faces, and anger ran high as the people of Nanterre gathered to bury Nahel Merzouk on Saturday afternoon.

Friends of the teenager, whose killing by a police officer on Tuesday morning sparked the worst wave of rioting France has seen in years, described him as a popular, good-natured kid.

But others were there not to mark his life, but his death and what they believe it says about a crisis in policing France has never faced up to.

“He was always smiling and laughing, and talked with everyone in the city. That’s why the whole city has mobilised and come today. He was a beloved boy, a boy of Nanterre,” said Scherinne Ragot, 19.

Merzouk’s death mobilised not just the locals who knew the victim. Some mourners had travelled from distant corners of France to pay their respects.

“I didn’t know the family but I’ve been following the events closely from the beginning and it really impacted me,” said Fouad Tahiri, 38, who drove for eight hours from Bordeaux to pay his respects.

“He was only 17, he was so young. And I can’t accept what the police did to him.”

Outside the Grande Mosquée de Nanterre on Saturday, hundreds of mourners formed a long queue three rows deep that stretched the length of the building and around the corner.

Many wore T-shirts calling for “Justice for Nahel”.

Crowds of passers-by observed from the other side of the street under the watchful eye of friends and mosque security guards, who threatened to confiscate phones from anyone who dared to take photos or videos.

It was only when the mosque reached capacity, and the overflow of about 300 mourners on the street began to organise themselves quietly and swiftly into prayer rows, that a hushed silence fell on the street.

The ceremony remained peaceful, but the tension in the air could have been cut with a knife. The total absence of any police presence was conspicuous.

“It’s an injustice,” said Catherine, who identified herself as a friend of Nahel’s mother.

“We can’t accept what is happening. The police didn’t have the right to kill him, no matter the circumstance. He’s not a dog, he’s a human being. It’s not fair.”

Merzouk was shot dead by two motorcycle policemen early on Tuesday morning who had stopped the yellow Mercedes he was driving.

Police say he was driving in a bus lane, ran a red light when they asked him to stop, and that they drew their guns to dissuade him from driving away again.

But family, friends, and many who never met him believe he was the victim of endemic police racism that is all too familiar to residents of France’s racially mixed working class communities.

They are furious about what they say are police lies about his death, including an initial claim that suggested Merzouk was trying to run the officers over.

That was quickly disproven by a video, confirmed by news agencies, that shows an officer pointing his gun through the window of a stationary car, then opening fire after the car began to pull away.

“This absolutely needs to stop. The government is completely disconnected from our reality,” said Marie, 60, who said she had lived in Nantere for 50 years and that there had always been problems with the police.

Ms Ragot said she was still in shock and processing both Nahel’s death and the riots that followed.

“It’s not normal but I understand their revolt and why they’re showing their anger,” she said, drawing a comparison with the 2020 killing of George Floyd in the US.

“It’s all connected. Everyone who has been assassinated by the police, even if it’s not the same way, it’s all connected,” she said.

If trust in police forces was weak before, the death of Nahel has all but eroded police confidence now, she added.

“For all police forces in the world, you have to be careful of your actions because there are repercussions on the entire world,” she said. “Police forces represent a whole country, a whole nation. It’s not just France. Be careful how you act, and protect young people.”

At the cemetery, community activist Noreddine Iznasni condemned early police reports claiming that the teen had a criminal record.

Although he was “known to police” the teenager had no such record.

“For me, it’s a way of killing a person twice,” he said. “The first time, we kill with a bullet, and the second time, in trying to besmirch him,” he said.

The recent statement from France’s police union, which declared “war” on rioting “savages” and “pests” showed relations between police and working class communities in the Paris suburbs are frayed to breaking point, he said.

As for how long the riots could go on, he said it depends wholly on the police.

“We’re not asking for special relations with the police, we want normal relationships – that is to say, the same as with other citizens. But I have the impression that as soon as some people see an immigrant’s son they think it’s his victim,” he said.

“They have to understand that we are not scum, that we are not guests on this earth and that it is not them who are human beings and we are the dogs… If you don’t respect us, you will have problems.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.