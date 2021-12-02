The Anti-Porn Software Josh Duggar Installed Wouldn’t Have Been Able To Monitor His Secret Online Browsing, Experts Testified

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Former 19 Kids and Counting reality star Josh Duggar could have circumvented anti-porn software he and his wife installed on their computer by using a sophisticated browser that was discovered by authorities during their investigation, a witness testified Thursday.

Duggar, the oldest child of his famous fundamentalist Christian family, was arrested in Arkansas in April and charged with “knowingly” receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials. He pleaded not guilty and faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count if he is convicted.

Jeff Wofford, vice president of technology at Covenant Eyes, the software Duggar and his wife used as an “accountability” mechanism to avoid any pornographic content, told prosecutors that Duggar would not have been able to discreetly download and view child sexual abuse materials given that he had a “mature teen” rating for his subscription, which blocked anything pornographic on his devices. The software would generate a regular report for Anna Duggar, his “ally,” detailing any “incidents” of him accessing “bad” content, Wofford added.

But when prosecutors asked if Duggar would have been able to circumvent the software if he downloaded what is known as a Linux partition, a sophisticated browser that is less popular than others like Safari or Google, Wofford replied “yes.” That’s because the partition basically splits one computer into two separate devices, and the tracking software wouldn’t have worked on the Linux side, he said.

A Linux partition was installed on Duggar’s HP work computer, James Fottrell, a top forensics investigator at the Department of Justice, told prosecutors on Thursday. Prosecutors showed screenshots of what Fottrell would have viewed as he examined a virtual copy of Duggar’s desktop. On the Windows side of the computer, Fottrell found installation files for the Linux partition downloaded on May 11, 2019.

It’s “impossible” for anyone to use both sides simultaneously, Fottrell said, and someone would need to be “physically present” to select which side of the computer to boot up. When he reviewed the Linux side, Fottrell said he found a certain kind of browser that allows for anonymous web surfing.

As Duggar’s trial continued into another day of cross-examination on Thursday, the jury also heard from his former employee Matthew Waller, who worked as a salesperson at Wholesale Motorcars until late April 2019, about a month before authorities say child sexual abuse materials were recorded and associated with an IP address located at the business. Attorneys questioned whether Waller in fact recalled the password “Intel1988” to Duggar’s HP desktop computer in the car lot’s shedlike office. Waller told the defense he “vaguely” recalled the password, although prosecutors retorted that he had previously said he did not.

Homeland Security Investigator Jeffrey Pryor also spoke to the court, reiterating accounts of the search warrant executed at Wholesale Motorcars on Nov. 8, 2019.

The search warrant was served nearly six months after Detective Amber Kalmer initially found child sexual abuse materials downloaded by an IP address in May 2019. Kalmer testified on Wednesday that the content eventually linked to Duggar’s work computer and involved video footage and a series of 65 images of prepubescent girls that focused on their “vaginal areas.”

The trial comes after his wife announced the birth of their seventh child on Nov. 16. His father, Jim Bob Duggar, also recently announced he is running for Arkansas state Senate. He and his wife, Michelle Duggar, have called the allegations against their son “very serious” and “continue to pray” for Josh and Anna’s family.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who became famous for their large household and ultraconservative beliefs via the TLC reality show and spinoffs, admitted in a 2015 Fox News interview that Josh Duggar had molested five girls when he was a teenager, including his four younger sisters and a family babysitter. In the interview, they said he and the girls received counseling and the family did not believe there was any future threat of wrongdoing; in their view, he had only been “curious about girls.”

