Anti-predator groups posing as children help Tacoma police arrest out-of-town suspect

Two organizations whose members pose as children to catch suspected child predators helped Tacoma police arrest a registered sex offender from Adams County this week, officials say.

Workers with Predator Poachers and Women Against Predators, pretending to be four girls between the ages of 11 and 13, arranged for the 79-year-old man to meet them in the 2300 block of South Washington Street in Tacoma, according to a news release.

Detectives determined they had enough evidence for the man to be charged with multiple counts of attempted child rape and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, according to a news release. Police did not release the man’s name.

A Pierce County Superior Court judge issued an arrest warrant Tuesday, and police arrested the man in Adams County on Wednesday, according to a news release. Police said he would be transported to Pierce County Jail but did not confirm if he had been booked.