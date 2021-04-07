‘Anti-racist’ group vows to turn stolen Confederate memorial into a toilet in Alabama

Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read

A Confederate monument that disappeared from an Alabama cemetery last month is now being held for ransom.

A group calling itself “White Lies Matter” says it has stolen the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair and will turn the stone relic into a toilet unless its demands are met, according to emails reportedly sent to AL.com and The Montgomery Advertiser on Monday.

The group isn’t seeking cash, but instead demands that the United Daughters of the Confederacy hang a banner bearing a quote from Assata Shakur outside its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia. The organization wants the sign to go up Friday — the 156th anniversary of Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender in the Civil War, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

“If they do display the banner, not only will we return the chair intact, but we will clean it to boot,” the group wrote, according to the newspaper. “For all that talk about heritage, they really haven’t taken care of the thing.” Refusal to hang the banner will result in the “ornate stone chair immediately being turned into a toilet,” the email continued.

McClatchy News reached out to the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) on Tuesday and is awaiting response.

The monument, a carved stone chair dedicated to the former president of the Confederacy, was reported missing from the Old Live Oak Cemetery in Selma in March, AL.com reported. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said Selma police have confirmed the theft and are aware of the ransom.

Jackson said the demands are like nothing he’s heard before.

“Nobody knows what to make of this, it’s just really strange,” he told The Washington Post in an interview. “But you get used to ‘The Twilight Zone’ in Selma. Rod Serling would have a good time if he were down here himself.”

In its note, the “White Lies Matter” group called on UDC to hang a banner with a quote from Shakur that reads: “The rulers of this country have always considered their property more important than our lives,” the Associated Press reported.

Shakur is a former member of the Black Liberation Army who was convicted in the murder of a New Jersey state trooper in 1977. She escaped federal prison in 1979 and fled to Cuba, where she was granted asylum by then-Prime Minister Fidel Castro.

By taking the Jefferson Davis memorial, “White Lies Matter” said it hoped “to creatively address the argument surrounding Confederate monuments,” according to the AP.

“Many in this country seem more concerned with violence against things than violence against people,” the group wrote, “as long as they can continue to convince themselves those people are just things.”

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of the stolen chair, The Montgomery Advertiser reported.

Confederate monument honoring former North Carolina governor will be destroyed

Enslaved workers left their marks in bricks of Civil War-era fort, Georgia photos show

Removal of Confederate monuments in Georgia leads to boycott of crane companies

Recommended Stories

  • ‘White Lies Matter’ group threatens to turn stolen Confederate statue into toilet if demands not met

    This week, a group claiming responsibility for the theft of a Confederate monument in Selma, Alabama, sent out an email message to local media with their ransom terms. Last month, the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair, which is worth a whopping  $500K, was stolen from an Alabama cemetery. According to The Washington Post, now the group White Lies Matter has reportedly taken responsibility for the theft but isn’t asking for money for its return.

  • 'Anti-racist' group says it will turn stolen Confederate monument 'into a toilet,' unless demands met

    Instead of ransom money, the group wants the United Daughters of the Confederacy to display a quote by a former Black Liberation Army member.

  • FBI Says Actor Was Behind Ponzi Scheme That Defrauded Investors Out of $227 Million

    A small-time actor whose credits date back more than a decade was arrested on Tuesday for an alleged Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors out of $227 million.

  • Airline apologizes to Charlotte cancer survivor told to remove hoodie with vulgar word

    ‘American Airlines did a very disrespectful and embarrassing thing to me,’ woman says on social media.

  • Arkansas becomes first US state to ban treatment and surgery for transgender children

    Arkansas has become the first US state to ban puberty blocking treatments and surgery for transgender children after lawmakers voted to override a late veto by the governor. The Republican-controlled House and Senate voted to enact measures which prohibit doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment. Opponents have vowed to sue the state in an attempt to stop the ban before it takes effect this summer. Governor Asa Hutchinson vetoed the bill following pleas from pediatricians, social workers and the parents of transgender youth who said the measure would harm a community already at risk for depression and suicide. The ban was opposed by several medical and child welfare groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics.

  • Body found in SW Philly identified as missing pregnant woman

    Police have identified a body found in a wooded area of Southwest Philadelphia on Monday night as a pregnant woman from Delaware County who went missing last week.

  • Lidl sets opening date for its latest store in Charlotte, with more on the way

    Charlotte’s grocery wars: The discount German grocery has plans to open at least three more stores in the region.

  • A made-in-Miami money-laundering saga develops even deeper Ukraine roots

    Take a couple of Ukrainian oligarchs sanctioned for alleged money laundering. Add a mix of Florida-based businessmen who employed the husband of a prominent Democratic politician. Throw in some political connections tracing back to Rudy Giuliani, former Ukrainian presidents and even the Kremlin.

  • Republican Gov. Candidate Pete Snyder Defends Virginia's Confederate Monuments

    No state removed more Confederate memorials in 2020 than Virginia, but Snyder, a GOP gubernatorial hopeful, says those efforts are tantamount to erasing history.

  • Buddhist monk freed from flooded cave in Thailand after four days

    Monk who entered cave "to sit in contemplation" is rescued by divers after four days trapped inside.

  • Maxine Waters slams ‘trash’ lawsuit filed by GOP challenger: ‘Right-wing troll’

    A judge threw out a defamation lawsuit against Waters and the congresswoman’s campaign filed by Joe Collins, her Republican opponent. Judge Yolanda Orozco of the Los Angeles Superior Court threw out a defamation lawsuit against veteran Rep. Maxine Waters and her campaign Citizens for Waters yesterday.

  • Vadim Nemkov is the Bellator MMA light heavyweight tournament favorite, according to Scott Coker, but the most anticipated bout will be in the first round

    Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker says his fighter Vadim Nemkov is the best light heavyweight in the world, including those competing in the UFC.

  • GM is working on an electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck

    General Motors confirmed Tuesday an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck is in the works for its Detroit plant.

  • 7 natural ways to whiten teeth and prevent stains at home

    To naturally whiten teeth, you should brush and floss regularly, avoid staining behaviors, and stay away from unproven home remedies.

  • Transgender youth treatment banned by Arkansas

    Arkansas has become the first state to outlaw surgery for transgender people under the age of 18.

  • Tiger Woods missed this year’s Champions Dinner, a cherished Masters tradition

    Charles Coody, the TCU alum who won the 1971 Masters, recalled the first dinner hosted by Tiger Woods. He had a steak, not a cheeseburger.

  • Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday asked a judge to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani's lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more forceful defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the judge in the District of Columbia assigned to the case.

  • Trump slips a 'half-hearted defense' of Matt Gaetz past his handlers

    Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and he hasn't exactly offered the strongest defense possible. Trump released a brief, two sentence statement on Wednesday, in which he denied that Gaetz asked him for a pardon. This followed reporting from The New York Times that Gaetz, who has been the subject of a DOJ investigation focused on whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and violated sex trafficking laws, sought a "blanket pre-emptive" pardon for himself and allies "for any crimes they may have committed." "Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon," Trump said in his statement. "It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him." This was the entirety of Trump's statement, which reporter Ben Jacobs dubbed quite a "half hearted defense" of his ally in Congress, while other reporters rejected the notion that it counts as a defense at all. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman had previously reported that Trump wanted to defend Gaetz, but his advisers cautioned him against it. "His first impulse was that he wanted to defend Gaetz," Haberman said on CNN, per Mediaite. "...Several of his advisers have told him that's a very bad idea." The Times also reported that Trump's advisers "have urged him to stay quiet and sought to distance the former president from Mr. Gaetz." And while Trump denied that Gaetz ever personally asked him for a pardon, the Times' original report said that Gaetz "asked the White House" and that "aides told Mr. Trump of the request," but that it's "unclear whether Mr. Gaetz discussed the matter directly with the president." One week later, Trump finally gives a half hearted defense of Matt Gaetz pic.twitter.com/wYfUbrnhSG — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 7, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independentsFox News' new comedy show bombs on Twitter but draws strong ratings

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ordered to clean her 'very dirty and smelly' prison cell

    Prosecutors have accused Ghislaine Maxwell of allowing her prison cell to become "dirty and smelly" by not cleaning it and regularly failing to flush her toilet. In a lengthy letter to a judge they rejected allegations from Ms Maxwell's lawyers that her conditions were "fitting for Hannibal Lecter." They also disputed suggestions the former socialite had lost 15 pounds, and some of her hair. A claim that she had been physically abused during a pat-down search had been investigated and was "unfounded," they added. Audrey Strauss, a New York prosecutor, wrote: "Staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty. "Among other things, staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell. In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time." Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and denies grooming girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Asian Woman Hit in the Face in Random Attack on Easter in Philadelphia

    Surveillance footage has captured the moment that an Asian woman, 27, was slapped in broad daylight by a homeless man in Center City, Philadelphia. The suspect, identified by police as Alex White, 30, approached two women walking down the street and slapped one of them in the face, according to NBC Philadelphia. An unnamed man who was near the incident was able to provide the footage obtained from his security cameras.