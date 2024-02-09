The ‘anti-racists’ want me to hate Britain

Nobody divides us more than the so-called “anti-racists”. And the damage they are doing to our society, I fear, will soon become irreparable.

Barely a week goes by without another self-appointed, self-anointed do-gooder telling me that I should feel unwelcome in my country. This week, I found out from a new report that the British countryside is “racist” and “colonial”, governed by “white British cultural values”, and that the perception that the countryside is a “white space” prevents people like me from enjoying the outdoors.

Racist, colonial, white (only ever in an accusatory sense) – these terms have been so persistently and meticulously injected into every aspect of our public life that we no longer bat an eyelid when we come across a paragraph like the one above in an apparently serious document, intended to inform policy. But what does any of it mean?

With which “ethnic minority values” would the taxpayer-funded charities, who backed the report, like to replace the offending “white values” when it comes to the enjoyment of the countryside? Why is British culture not considered to be something for all of us Brits to embrace, irrespective of race or religion? What makes it a “white” culture that is apparently being imposed on the rest of us?

If there were to be identifiably separate ethnic minority values, would my Bangladeshi values be more acceptable to a Nigerian Brit, purely because they would be untainted by “whiteness”? If not, then how are these distinct values meant to operate within the same space without impinging on each other? Does the absurdity of these ideas really need to be spelt out?

It is truly astonishing that a report can get away with this insidious sentence: “The perception that green spaces are dominated by white people can prevent people from ethnic minority backgrounds from using green spaces.” But white people are the largest ethnic group in England and Wales, forming 82 per cent of the population. According to this report, ethnic minorities are uncomfortable sharing a space with the dominant ethnic group in the country.

Do the authors feel that people like me are generally unhappy in a white majority country? What exactly is the white population meant to do about this perceived problem? It beggars belief that this sort of divisive, dehumanising and dangerous thinking is what counts as inclusivity in the West today.

This has got to stop. This constant drip feed of the sinister narrative of white versus non-whites, the oppressors versus the oppressed is guaranteed to lead the nation down a path of social strife of the kind we read about in countries far away.

Britain is one of the most tolerant countries in the world and Brits among the most tolerant of peoples. But there is a limit to how far any society can be pushed before it breaks. Continue to tell the indigenous population that their culture, their lifestyle, their very existence is a threat and an affront to their ethnic minority fellow countrymen and there will come a time when the resentment will become so great that the resulting backlash will be extremely difficult to control or contain.

It is tempting to dismiss all this as fear-mongering, particularly for those who have never lived in a less stable country. But for those of us who have made a home here, after leaving a tumultuous past behind, these concerns are very real.

