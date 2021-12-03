Anti-Semite mocks Jewish woman in Brooklyn, douses her with liquid: NYPD
An anti-Semite told a Jewish woman “you people are disgusting” before dousing her with a liquid in Brooklyn, police said Friday.
The NYPD believes the liquid was juice or a sports drink. The victim was not hurt.
The suspected hate crime happened 11:25 a.m. Nov. 3 at Nostrand Ave. and Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.
The woman, dressed in Orthodox garb, was walking alone when she was confronted by the suspect, who then ran off.
Police released a picture of a person of interest and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.