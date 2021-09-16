Anti-Semitic bigot spits on man in Brooklyn, yells slur: cops

A hate-spewing anti-Semitic attacker spat on a man on a Brooklyn sidewalk, cops said Wednesday.

The 46-year-old victim, who wore a yarmulke on his head, was walking along Utica Ave. at Park Place in Crown Heights just after 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9 when the suspect approached him, cops said.

The man spat on the victim’s chest, then said, “F---ing Jew, I’m going to kill you,” cops said. He tried to punch the victim, but the blow didn’t connect.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.

Cops released a photo of the suspect and are asking anyone with info to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.