Anti-Semitic flyers appear across Orange County community
Anti-Semitic flyers were discovered in Orange County as the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas militants. Residents in the city of Orange discovered anti-Semitic flyers dispersed across their community and vehicles on Tuesday morning. Some of the flyers could still be seen on cars parked near Harwood Street and Chapman Avenue. “It's very disturbing,” said Kari Ratkevich, an Orange resident. “Someone is placing propaganda like this on our cars. It doesn't belong here and it doesn't belong in America.” KTLA's Chip Yost reports on October 10, 2023.