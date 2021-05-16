Anti-Semitism has 'no place in Britain' says PM after convoy of cars chant abuse in London

Tony Diver
·4 min read
convoy&#xa0;
convoy

A band of pro-Palestinian activists who drove in convoy through North London chanting anti-Semitic slurs has been condemned by the Prime Minister and numerous Cabinet ministers.

Scotland Yard has launched an "urgent" investigation into the incident, which appeared to target areas of the capital with large Jewish populations, and has made four arrests.

The protest came after two Leicester City football players held up a Palestinian flag to celebrate their victory in the FA Cup final on Saturday. The move drew controversy but is not expected to result in disciplinary action against the players.

Sunday saw the bloodiest attack in Gaza so far, with 42 killed in a single strike by the Israeli military. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, said the attacks would continue with "full force" until underground tunnels, which Israel says harbour Hamas militants, have been destroyed.

In London, activists protesting against Israel's attacks drove in convoy through Golders Green and Finchley, both areas with large Jewish populations, shouting "F*** the Jews, rape their daughters" through a megaphone.

The Metropolitan Police have arrested and held four men on suspicion of racially-aggravated public order offences. Officers deployed a police helicopter and traced a vehicle to the A40 in Hillingdon, West London.

Superintendent Jo Edwards said: "This behaviour was utterly shocking and will not be tolerated.

"I understand that this would have caused considerable concern within the community and we have arranged extra patrols in the St John's Wood and Golders Green areas this evening."

The Prime Minister joined politicians from across the political spectrum, including several of his Cabinet ministers, in condemning the slurs.

"There is no place for antisemitism in our society," Mr Johnson tweeted. "Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain’s Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today."

The protesters were filmed in Finchley, Golders Green and St John’s Wood. Footage shared online showed at least five cars decorated in Palestinian flags, with the vehicles’ occupants chanting about killing and raping Jews.

Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, and Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, urged police to take action against the protesters.

"Whatever your view of the conflict in Israel and Gaza, there is no justification whatever for inciting anti-Jewish or Muslim hatred," Mr Jenrick said. "The reported rise in incidents in recent days is very concerning.

"Some of the language used on marches this weekend and in posts on social media is intimidating, hateful and racist.

"It was shocking and shameful to see a banner held aloft on the streets of London proclaiming, 'death to Jews'. We must not tolerate this vile, criminal hate in our country."

Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, called the abuse "disgusting and disgraceful", while Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said a video of the convoy was "utterly disgusting".

"Anti-Semitism, misogyny and hate have no place on our streets or in our society. There must be consequences," Sir Keir said.

Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, said the scenes were "appalling and scary", while Michael Gove described them as "deeply concerning".

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, described the incident as a "hate crime". "I’ve been in touch with the Met Police Commissioner about the appalling reports of anti-Semitic attacks this weekend," he said.

Mr Khan said there would be "high visibility police patrols" on the streets to monitor the situation.

Karen Buck, the Labour MP whose constituency includes the St John’s Wood area, said: "Absolutely appalled by the intimidatory and antisemitic behaviour we have seen displayed this afternoon in North London, including in St John’s Wood in my constituency. All our communities must be able to live in safety."

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said the convoy was "completely unacceptable". They added: "We will not tolerate it."

The incident came after Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader, gave a speech at a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday next to a blow-up doll that portrayed a Jewish caricature with devil horns.

A separate video showed demonstrators chanting about the Battle of Khaybar - an historic Islamic-Jewish conflict - threatening Jews with "the army of Muhammad".

Karen Pollock, the chief executive of the Holocaust Education Trust, said the images were "intimidating and hateful".

Separately, Rafi Goodwin, a rabbi from Chigwell, Essex, was taken to hospital after being attacked in the street and abused with anti-Semitic slurs.

The motive for the attack is unknown but Essex Police confirmed that the incident was not linked to wider pro-Palestine protests that have occurred over the weekend.

Leader of Redbridge Council Jas Athwal said: "Essex Police have confirmed that they are treating today's attack on Rabbi Rafi as an anti-Semitic hate crime, however police are not linking the motives of this crime to heightened tensions in the Middle East and the current hostilities in Israel and Palestine.

"Anti-Semitism has no place in our society and if you have any information about this unprovoked and cowardly attack, please contact the police.

"We are proud of our community and all parts of the community in Redbridge, we unequivocally condemn this attack and will continue to work together to support each other."

Recommended Stories

  • Leicester players show support for Palestinians after FA Cup win

    Leicester players Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana showed support for the Palestinians after winning the FA Cup final on Saturday.

  • Bruno Covas, mayor of Sao Paulo, dies of cancer at age 41

    Bruno Covas, the mayor of Sao Paulo, died of cancer on Sunday, according to the press office of Brazil’s biggest city. Covas, a grandson of a governor of Sao Paulo state, was elected as state congressman and later to the national congress before becoming mayor in 2018.

  • Biden in call with Netanyahu raises concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza

    President Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Saturday and raised concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza and the bombing of the building that housed AP and other media offices, according to Israeli officials. The big picture: At least 140 Palestinians, including dozens of children, have been killed in Gaza since fighting between Israel and Hamas began Monday, according to Palestinian health officials. Nine people, including two children, have been killed by Hamas rockets in Israel. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Israeli prime minister's office said Netanyahu told Biden that Israel is doing the utmost to avoid targeting civilians and claimed that the building with media offices also housed Hamas military facilities. Netanyahu also noted that those in the building had been warned before the attack, his office said. AP, Al Jazeera, whose offices were also destroyed in Saturday's airstrike in Gaza, and press freedom groups strongly condemned the Israeli attack on the high-rise building. Biden also "reaffirmed his strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against rocket attacks from Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza," according to a White House readout of the call. "He expressed his support for steps to enable the Palestinian people to enjoy the dignity, security, freedom, and economic opportunity that they deserve and affirmed his support for a two-state solution," the readout added. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also called his Israeli counterpart, Benny Gantz, and raised concerns about the targeting of civilians in Gaza, Israeli officials said. Gantz told Austin that Israel is doing everything it can to avoid hitting civilians. Biden also spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian officials say. It was the first phone call between the two leaders since Biden assumed office."President Biden updated President Abbas on U.S. diplomatic engagement on the ongoing conflict and stressed the need for Hamas to cease firing rockets into Israel," a White House readout of the called said. The Palestinian Authority on Friday criticized the U.S. position on the Gaza crisis and called the Biden administration to intervene."The silence by the Biden administration about what Israel is doing and the claim it is self defense led to massacres in Gaza and the West Bank. We ask the U.S. to take action because it is the only party in the world who can stop Israeli aggression," Abbas's spokesperson, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said in a statement. Context: The latest fighting between Israel and Hamas began Monday following violence in Jerusalem over the planned evictions of six Palestinian families to make way for Israeli settlers.This week has also seen the worst inter-communal violence in Israel since the start of the Second Intifada in 2000.Go deeper...UN: 10,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza as Israel-Hamas fighting escalates"Horrified": AP, Al Jazeera condemn Israel's bombing of their offices in GazaJerusalem crisis widens rift between Jewish and Arab IsraelisEditor's note: This story has been updated with information about Austin's call with Gantz and the White House readouts of Biden's calls with Netanyahu and Abbas. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A tough sell: In Dubai amid clash, Israel promotes tourism

    As violence flares within Israel and on a day in which Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City killed at least 42 people Sunday, it was business as usual for a senior Israeli tourism official in Dubai as she promoted the country as a must-see destination for Muslim visitors. It might seem an odd proposition at an odd time given that major airlines have suspended flights to Israel amid the flare-up in violence and while the spread of coronavirus remains a threat. Promotional videos advertised Israel's vegan culinary scene, its beaches and urged: “Book Your Trip Now” to Tel Aviv.

  • As Muslims in Kansas City emerge from holy month, focus remains on global suffering

    “It was very stressful, especially in a time like Ramadan, to be so worried,” said a UMKC student with family in India.

  • Biden has yet to reverse many of Trump's pro-Israel policies he labeled 'destructive'

    The Trump administration moved the embassy to Jerusalem, supported Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights and cut Palestinian aid.

  • Myanmar junta attacks western town that resisted coup

    The U.S. and British embassies in Myanmar expressed concern about reports of fierce government attacks on a town in western Chin state, where the ruling junta declared martial law because of armed resistance to military rule. The fighting began around 6 a.m. Saturday when government troops reinforced by helicopters began shelling the western part of the town of Mindat, destroying several homes, said a spokesman of the Chinland Defence Force. “Mindat town is now under siege and is bracing for an all-out assault by the junta troops from air and by land,” said a statement by the Chin Human Rights Organization.

  • Africa’s plastics bans are pitting the environment against the economy

    Africa leads the world in plastics bans, but a robust plastics economy has meant the bans have had limited success.

  • Martin Bashir resigns amid investigation into explosive 1995 Princess Diana interview

    The BBC started investigating Bashir last November to determine whether the journalist used deceptive means to force Diana into an interview in 1995.

  • Myanmar army battles anti-coup rebels as armed resistance grows

    The fighting is some of the heaviest since the coup and underlines the growing chaos as the junta struggles to impose order in the face of daily protests, strikes and sabotage attacks after it overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. "We are running for our lives," one resident told Reuters from Mindat, a hill town just over 100 km (60 miles) from the border with India. The junta imposed martial law in Mindat on Thursday and then stepped up attacks on what it called "armed terrorists".

  • Pro-Palestine and pro-Israel demonstrators clash in Toronto

    A smaller group of roughly 100 pro-Israel demonstrators also gathered in the same area and teams of police worked to keep the two groups apart.Many in the crowd called for Canada and the West to end their support of Israel."Billions of dollars of our taxpayer money and the United States' taxpayer money go to Israel every single year. That money funds the bombs that's killing Gazans, Palestinian civilians... they're civilians. They are not combatants," said Hines, a pro-Palestinian demonstrator.

  • Cultural differences ‘overrated’ as obstacle to US-China relations: Yum China CEO

    Yum China CEO Joey Wat downplayed the role that cultural stigma on either side plays in scuttling positive relations between the U.S. and China.

  • IPL: Australian cricketers caught by India ban fly home

    It comes as the government faces fresh criticism for failing to support Australians stranded in India.

  • China's Retail Sales Continued to Disappoint, Barclays Says

    May.16 -- Jian Chang, chief China economist at Barclays Asia Pacific, discusses the prospects for the world's second-largest economy and the government's policies. China’s economic activity moderated in April from its record expansion in the first quarter as retail sales missed forecasts. Industrial output&nbsp;rose 9.8% in April from a year earlier versus the median estimate for a 10% increase.&nbsp;Retail sales&nbsp;expanded 17.7% in the period, far slower than a projected 25% rise. Chang speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • 21 Celebrity Moms and Daughters Who Look Exactly Alike

    Prepare to marvel at these downright freaky likenesses.

  • Myanmar anti-coup fighters retreat from town as U.S. makes appeal

    The United States and Britain called on the army to avoid civilian casualties and a shadow National Unity Government formed by loyalists of Myanmar's detained elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, appealed for international help. The fighting in the hill town of Mindat, about 100 km (60 miles) from the Indian border in Chin state, is some of the heaviest since the coup plunged Myanmar into chaos with daily protests, strikes and the emergence of new local militias.

  • Australian cricketers return after Indian league suspension

    Pat Cummins and Steve Smith were among the stars of Australia's Indian Premier League contingent who arrived back in Sydney on Monday, almost two weeks after the lucrative cricket tournament was suspended amid surging COVID-19 infections in the host country. The IPL was postponed indefinitely on May 4 after players or staff from at least three of the eight franchises returned positive tests for the coronavirus. Former test batsman Mike Hussey, who remained in India to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, was expected to return home later Monday via Qatar.

  • Taiwan raises COVID-19 alert level amid surge in cases

    The Taiwanese government on Saturday raised the coronavirus alert levels for two cities, Taipei and New Taipei City, after authorities reported a surge in new infections.The state of play: People in the two cities will be required to wear masks outdoors, and indoor and outdoor gatherings will be limited to five and 10 people respectively, per the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAll entertainment venues — along with clubs, gyms, bars and hair salons — will be required to shut down. Restaurants must implement social distancing.Schools will continue to offer instruction, but will be closed to the general public.Measures are expected to remain in place between May 15 and May 28. By the numbers: The measures were announced after the Taiwan Central Epidemic Command Center reported that 185 new virus cases were found on Saturday. This is "the largest single-day increase of community transmission since the pandemic began," the Washington Post writes.The CECC says that Taiwan has a total of 1,475 confirmed cumulative cases and 12 deaths.What they're saying: "The epidemic is gaining intensity," health officials said, according to the Post. "Only by doing this can infections be dealt with and controlled."What's next: Health officials said a full lockdown could be imposed if more than 100 new cases are reported daily for two weeks.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • LaKeith Stanfield has spoken about hosting a Clubhouse room where users told Jewish participants that 'Hitler was right'

    LaKeith Stanfield hosted a Clubhouse room to discuss Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, but some users ended up making antisemitic remarks.

  • Man shoots pepper spray into car in north Fresno, police say

    Investigators say the victim was in some sort of argument with the suspect when he suddenly pulled out pepper spray and began shooting it.