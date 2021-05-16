Anti-Semitism has 'no place in Britain' says PM after convoy of cars chant abuse in London

convoy

A band of pro-Palestinian activists who drove in convoy through North London chanting anti-Semitic slurs has been condemned by the Prime Minister and numerous Cabinet ministers.

Scotland Yard has launched an "urgent" investigation into the incident, which appeared to target areas of the capital with large Jewish populations, and has made four arrests.

The protest came after two Leicester City football players held up a Palestinian flag to celebrate their victory in the FA Cup final on Saturday. The move drew controversy but is not expected to result in disciplinary action against the players.

Sunday saw the bloodiest attack in Gaza so far, with 42 killed in a single strike by the Israeli military. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, said the attacks would continue with "full force" until underground tunnels, which Israel says harbour Hamas militants, have been destroyed.

In London, activists protesting against Israel's attacks drove in convoy through Golders Green and Finchley, both areas with large Jewish populations, shouting "F*** the Jews, rape their daughters" through a megaphone.

The Metropolitan Police have arrested and held four men on suspicion of racially-aggravated public order offences. Officers deployed a police helicopter and traced a vehicle to the A40 in Hillingdon, West London.

Superintendent Jo Edwards said: "This behaviour was utterly shocking and will not be tolerated.

"I understand that this would have caused considerable concern within the community and we have arranged extra patrols in the St John's Wood and Golders Green areas this evening."

The Prime Minister joined politicians from across the political spectrum, including several of his Cabinet ministers, in condemning the slurs.

"There is no place for antisemitism in our society," Mr Johnson tweeted. "Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain’s Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today."

The protesters were filmed in Finchley, Golders Green and St John’s Wood. Footage shared online showed at least five cars decorated in Palestinian flags, with the vehicles’ occupants chanting about killing and raping Jews.

Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, and Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, urged police to take action against the protesters.

"Whatever your view of the conflict in Israel and Gaza, there is no justification whatever for inciting anti-Jewish or Muslim hatred," Mr Jenrick said. "The reported rise in incidents in recent days is very concerning.

"Some of the language used on marches this weekend and in posts on social media is intimidating, hateful and racist.

"It was shocking and shameful to see a banner held aloft on the streets of London proclaiming, 'death to Jews'. We must not tolerate this vile, criminal hate in our country."

Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, called the abuse "disgusting and disgraceful", while Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said a video of the convoy was "utterly disgusting".

"Anti-Semitism, misogyny and hate have no place on our streets or in our society. There must be consequences," Sir Keir said.

Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, said the scenes were "appalling and scary", while Michael Gove described them as "deeply concerning".

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, described the incident as a "hate crime". "I’ve been in touch with the Met Police Commissioner about the appalling reports of anti-Semitic attacks this weekend," he said.

Mr Khan said there would be "high visibility police patrols" on the streets to monitor the situation.

Karen Buck, the Labour MP whose constituency includes the St John’s Wood area, said: "Absolutely appalled by the intimidatory and antisemitic behaviour we have seen displayed this afternoon in North London, including in St John’s Wood in my constituency. All our communities must be able to live in safety."

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said the convoy was "completely unacceptable". They added: "We will not tolerate it."

The incident came after Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader, gave a speech at a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday next to a blow-up doll that portrayed a Jewish caricature with devil horns.

A separate video showed demonstrators chanting about the Battle of Khaybar - an historic Islamic-Jewish conflict - threatening Jews with "the army of Muhammad".

Karen Pollock, the chief executive of the Holocaust Education Trust, said the images were "intimidating and hateful".

Separately, Rafi Goodwin, a rabbi from Chigwell, Essex, was taken to hospital after being attacked in the street and abused with anti-Semitic slurs.

The motive for the attack is unknown but Essex Police confirmed that the incident was not linked to wider pro-Palestine protests that have occurred over the weekend.

Leader of Redbridge Council Jas Athwal said: "Essex Police have confirmed that they are treating today's attack on Rabbi Rafi as an anti-Semitic hate crime, however police are not linking the motives of this crime to heightened tensions in the Middle East and the current hostilities in Israel and Palestine.

"Anti-Semitism has no place in our society and if you have any information about this unprovoked and cowardly attack, please contact the police.

"We are proud of our community and all parts of the community in Redbridge, we unequivocally condemn this attack and will continue to work together to support each other."