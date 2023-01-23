Anti-trafficking 'safe harbor' bill in Legislature makes it clear minors cannot legally consent to sex

MADISON – A bipartisan group of legislators is reviving a bill that would eliminate charging minors for prostitution by clarifying children cannot legally consent to sex with an adult.

Lawmakers are hoping that by codifying any child under the age of 18 will not be prosecuted, they will be encouraged to come forward as victims and report their abusers.

"We need to treat these kids as sexual assault victims," said Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona, who is a police officer in the Village of Cadott. "Otherwise we are feeding the narrative of the sex trafficker that they are the only ones who can protect them."

The "safe harbor" bill was introduced in 2017 and again in 2019 and 2021, but has never gained approval by the full Legislature. Thirty other states and Washington D.C. have enacted similar legislation.

The new legislation is being sponsored by James, Rep. Jill Billings, D-LaCrosse, and Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay.

Billings has been working on the legislation since the beginning. This time, she's cautiously optimistic there is legislative support but said with the turnover of the Legislature, there needs to be reeducation on the issue.

"Many people don't understand the face of human trafficking," Billings said.

Some elected officials have raised concerns passage of safe harbor legislation would legalize prostitution. Politifact has investigated such claims and given them a "Pants on Fire" rating.

Others have suggested the best thing to do is arrest children and have them work off the crime, Billings said.

"Children who are trafficked are dealing with sexual trauma and sometimes drug abuse," Billings said. "I argue there is no other crime where we charge an individual who has the abuse rendered against them."

Since 2015, sex trafficking has been categorized as child abuse and law enforcement agents have been allowed to remove a child from the abusive environment via child protection laws. The act also requires cases to be referred to child welfare agencies instead of going through the court system.

But the possibility of children being criminally charged for prostitution remains.

Sex trafficking affects urban, rural, and tribal communities, with all 72 counties reporting cases. The state received an ‘F’ on its annual child and youth sex trafficking report card from Shared Hope International and ranked 33rd overall nationwide.

James said he has asked the Department of Justice how many children in Wisconsin are being prosecuted for their own abuse. He doesn't believe it is many, which is why he said he wants to get this law passed, so there is clarity.

Claudine O’Leary, a Milwaukee youth advocate, said in Milwaukee County there is an informal agreement not to prosecute children, but that could change if a new district attorney were elected.

O'Leary said some of the resistance to passing a safe harbor law comes from advocates worrying there are not enough community services to protect children in danger.

"The idea of having the ability to charge a minor in your back pocket and put them in the court system that is required to give them services is something some folks in smaller counties want to hold onto," O'Leary said. "It's not that people want the child charged, it's that there isn't faith in what will happen if they don't charge."

James said he would like to see victimized children work with child protective services to identify their abusers and hopefully double the number of arrests for traffickers in Wisconsin.

In 2000, Congress passed the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, protecting and assisting human trafficking victims while penalizing their abusers more severely, but it has not solved the issue.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline’s 2021 Annual Report, 2,078 tips were reported for sex trafficking cases involving minors nationwide. The average age of a child victim is 12-14 years old.

