Anti-Trump conservatives chafe at DNC statement mocking Asa Hutchinson

Prominent anti-Trump conservatives chastised the Democratic National Committee Tuesday after the committee released a statement mocking former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson after he ended his longshot presidential bid.

“This news comes as a shock to those of us who could’ve sworn he had already dropped out,” DNC spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said in the statement.

Several prominent conservatives complained on social media that the DNC should not go after the former Arkansas governor but rather welcome Republicans who are critical of former President Donald Trump.

Joe Walsh, a former Republican member of Congress and conservative talk show host, called it a “shitty thing to say,” writing that Hutchinson “should be thanked by you all for running AGAINST Trump.”

“I mean … you do want all of us Never Trumpers to vote for Biden, don’t you? Come on DNC, be better than this,” Walsh continued.

Conservative commentator Bill Kristol echoed Walsh, addressing the DNC in a post on X, which was formerly known as Twitter: “I assume you guys want the support in November of that slice of Republicans who admire Asa for being a decent and principled person, and for not bending the knee to Trump? Or is Biden so far ahead that you don't need every potential crossover vote?”

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) also was critical of the DNC statement, which followed a similar release after former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — another prominent Trump critic — suspended his campaign last week.

“These are just stupid and dumb,” Kinzinger said.