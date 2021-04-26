Anti-Trump group grades Republicans with 'democracy' report card

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A conservative anti-Trump group handed out failing grades to 136 Republicans in Congress on Monday as part of an effort to track allegiance to former President Donald Trump and support for democracy in the Senate and House of Representatives.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and the chamber's No. 2 Republican, Steve Scalise, were among those who received 'F' grades from the "GOP Democracy Report Card" for allegedly backing Trump's efforts to undermine President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election and for opposing Trump's impeachment following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Republican Accountability Project, a group led by two former Trump administration officials and leading conservatives, including William Kristol, also handed out failing grades to prominent Trump allies such as Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley.

"Our Capitol was attacked by a mob that believed that the 2020 election was being stolen. They were encouraged by the lies and actions of President Trump and many Republican members of Congress," the group said in a statement.

"In the name of accountability, it's vitally important we remember which Congressional Republicans stood with democracy and the Constitution, and which did not."

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 election result. The attack left five people dead, including a police officer. Trump was impeached a week later on a charge of inciting insurrection, but avoided conviction by the Republican-led Senate.

The Report Card graded lawmakers according to whether they had voted against certifying the 2020 president election results, supported legal action to nullify state election results, cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election and opposed Trump's impeachment in January.

"A" grades went to 16 Republicans, including those who backed Trump's impeachment, such as Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and Senators Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.

Representative Tom Rice, a 17th lawmaker who supported Trump's impeachment, got a "B" for opposing the certification of election results.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Recommended Stories

  • DOJ launches investigation into Louisville police department’s use of force, warrants

    The Department of Justice is launching an investigation into the practices of the Louisville Metro Police Department, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Monday afternoon.

  • Here’s what we know — and what we don’t — about the killing of Andrew Brown in NC

    Lawmakers and civil rights leaders have called for the public release of body camera video.

  • Josh joust, wing shortage, helping Canada: News from around our 50 states

    How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every state

  • Mike DeWine says there's a 'clear pathway' for police reform

    Ohio's Republican governor wants increased accountability.

  • Republican Cheney calls for focused review of deadly Capitol riot

    A Republican critic of ex-President Donald Trump on Monday said a proposed congressional commission should focus solely on the attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters and not add widespread anti-racism protests to its scope, as some of her party's leaders have urged. U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, told reporters the Jan. 6 attempt by Trump supporters to stop Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory was too serious a topic for the panel reviewing it to have a divided focus. "What happened on Jan. 6 is unprecedented in our history, and I think that it's very important that the commission be able to focus on that," Cheney told reporters at a House Republican retreat in Orlando, Florida.

  • Ex-Trump adviser mocked for claiming Biden pushing ‘plant-based beer’

    Larry Kudlow grumbles that Biden’s climate policies would force Americans to drink ‘plant-based beer’ – instead of meat-based? Larry Kudlow in the White House Rose Garden with Donald Trump last year. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters The Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, has joined a flood of social media users gleefully trolling Larry Kudlow after the former economic adviser to Donald Trump complained that Joe Biden wanted Americans to drink “plant-based beer”. Kudlow made the indignant claim on his Fox Business show on Friday, saying Biden’s climate policies and attempt to slash emissions would force Americans to “stop eating meat, stop eating poultry and fish, seafood, eggs, dairy and animal-based fats”. “OK, got that? No burgers on 4 July. No steaks on the barbecue … So get ready. You can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled Brussels sprouts and wave your American flag.” Beer is typically made from grains, hops and yeast – not steak, sausages or chops. Amid a blizzard of lacerating social media send-ups, the New York Times columnist Paul Krugman offered a sober analysis of what Kudlow was up to. “So this seems to be the latest rightwing attempt to smear Bidenomics,” he wrote on Saturday. “There is, of course, nothing about eliminating meat in Biden’s plans; so this is like the imaginary mobs that burned our cities to the ground. “If you read what Kudlow actually said, he’s cagey – doesn’t say that Biden proposed this, only that some people say this is what would happen. But Fox viewers won’t notice, which is the intention. Larry Kudlow speaks. “This is what rightwing politics is down to. It’s all false claims about evil liberals, which the base is expected to believe because it’s primed to believe in liberal villainy. They’re not even trying to engage on actual issues.” But on Sunday night Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader in the Senate, chose a more sarcastic path. “Excited to be watching the Oscars with an ice cold plant-based beer,” he tweeted. “Thanks Joe Biden.”

  • Toddler Elijah shot at birthday party is third Miami-Dade child killed by gunfire in 9 months

    For the third time in nine months a young child in the northern end of Miami-Dade County was killed by gunfire that police believe was intended for another target.

  • Harris to tell UN body it's time to prep for next pandemic

    Vice President Kamala Harris will make the case before United Nations members on Monday that now is the time for global leaders to begin putting the serious work into how they will respond to the next global pandemic. The virtual address, Harris' second to a U.N. body since her inauguration, will come as the United States makes progress on vaccinating the public and much of the world struggles to acquire vaccines. “At the same time that the world works to get through this pandemic, we also know that we must prepare for the next,” Harris will say, according to excerpts of the speech obtained by The Associated Press.

  • Lindsey Graham: Joe Cunningham will be ‘formidable opponent’ in SC governor’s race

    “That is a good get for the Democratic Party. I think Joe will be a formidable opponent,” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday when asked about Democrat Joe Cunningham entering the South Carolina governor’s race.

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • Biden's first address to Congress is invite-only

    President Joe Biden's first address to Congress is an invite-only affair, no guests allowed. The restrictions for Wednesday's event are due to COVID-19 safety protocols, but will have the added security benefit of a limited number of people inside the Capitol for the president's first major indoor event since he took office just weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Fencing is still up around the U.S. Capitol, and the National Guard is still there.

  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info

    The only team event on the PGA Tour schedule had a cut to the top 33 teams. Now the stage is set for the final round.

  • Kevin McCarthy walks back initial claims on Trump's role in Capitol riot, defending the former president

    "He didn't see it, but he ended the call . . . telling me he'll put something out to make sure to stop this," McCarthy told Chris Wallace.

  • Pivotal U.S. Senate Democrat wants 'more targeted' infrastructure bill

    Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday said he opposes using a maneuver that would enable his party to pass U.S. President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal without Republican support, saying he favors a smaller and "more targeted" bill. Manchin, a West Virginia moderate who holds the power to block the Democrats' agenda in the evenly divided Senate, rejected the idea of using a process called budget reconciliation to pass the Democratic president's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure legislation. While most legislation needs 60 votes to advance in the 100-seat Senate, the reconciliation process allows for a simple majority.

  • CNN’s Rick Santorum Dismisses Native American Culture: ‘There Was Nothing Here’ Before U.S.

    YouTubeCNN senior political commentator Rick Santorum claimed that Christian settlers from Europe had to build America “from nothing,” adding that “there was nothing here” and “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”Speaking at the right-wing student organization Young America’s Foundation’s Standing Up For Faith & Freedom conference last week, Santorum—a former Pennsylvania senator and GOP presidential candidate—insisted that America was built on a blank-slate continent.In doing so, he focused his attention solely on white European Christians who settled in the “New World” in the 17th century while ignoring the fact that there was an indigenous population that had been in America for centuries beforehand.CNN's Rick Santorum: "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture" pic.twitter.com/EMxOEYDbg7— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 26, 2021 “And so they came here, mostly from Europe, and they set up a country that was based on Judeo-Christian principles—when I say Judeo-Christian, the Mosaic laws, 10 Commandments, and the teachings of Jesus Christ, the morals and teachings of Jesus Christ,” Santorum declared. “That’s what our founding documents are based upon. It’s in our DNA.”Claiming other countries’ cultures have “changed over time” and “evolved,” but “not us,” the ex-senator asserted that “we came here and created a blank slate.”“We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” Santorum added, before finally acknowledging the existence of Native American civilization.“I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture,” he exclaimed. “It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty to practice their faith, to live as they ought to live, and have the freedom to do so.”Santorum’s remarks sparked backlash and condemnation online after a video clip went viral Monday on social media, with critics largely blasting the conservative pundit for whitewashing the genocide of Native Americans and dismissing their impact upon American culture.“Rick Santorum straight up handwaves the genocide of indigenous people,” HuffPost senior front page editor Phillip Lewis tweeted on Monday. “Native & Indigenous nations lived, governed, and thrived here before their land was stolen and they were murdered in a mass genocide, you ignorant white supremacist,” wrote Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), blasting the former lawmaker on Twitter.Other critics noted how Native Americans are largely responsible for first cultivating many of the staple crops—especially corn—upon which American agribusinesses now rely. And others pointed out how scholars have previously noted how Adolf Hitler drew inspiration from this same exact “untouched wilderness” myth.CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Apple to establish North Carolina campus, increase U.S. spending targets

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc on Monday said it will establish a new campus in North Carolina that will house up to 3,000 employees, expand its operations in several other U.S. states and increase its spending targets with U.S. suppliers. Apple said it plans to spend $1 billion as it builds a new campus and engineering hub in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina, with most of the jobs expected to focus on machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering and other technology fields. North Carolina's Economic Investment Committee on Monday approved a job-development grant that could provide Apple as much as $845.8 million in tax reimbursements over 39 years if Apple hits job and growth targets.

  • Louis Oosthuizen & Charl Schwartzel team shoots 9-under and leads after Round 3 at Zurich Classic

    In third round Four-Ball at the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the team of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel carded a 9-under 63, and at 19-under par for the tournament, hold a lead by one stroke heading into Sunday's final round.

  • Exclusive: Duke’s Michael Carter II shares thoughts on final draft preparation

    A third-team, all-ACC defensive back, Carter’s 40-yard dash time at Duke’s pro day impressed scouts. He chatted with the N&O’s Steve Wiseman in an exclusive interview.

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • India Covid: Anger as Twitter ordered to remove critical virus posts

    The country is struggling with a massive surge in cases and a major oxygen shortage.