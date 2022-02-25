Anti-Trump Republican Group Trolls CPAC With Blunt Billboards

Attendees at CPAC in Orlando are finding that not everyone in the Republican Party agrees with its current direction.

While the guests inside are those most loyal to Donald Trump, a series of billboards outside highlight voices of everyday voters who are done with the former president. He is scheduled to speak at the event this weekend.

The Republican Accountability Project, a never-Trump conservative group, said it has taken out ad time on every digital billboard in Orlando to highlight messages such as this:

(Photo: Republican Accountability Project)

“MAGA candidates are falling over themselves to prove how Trump-loyal and Trump-like they are, and they’re driving away key parts of their base in the process,” the organization said in a new release.

Some of those featured in the billboard campaign said they left the party over its fealty to Trump:

billboards (Photo: Republican Accountability Project)

The Republican Accountability Project, which has been working against GOP lawmakers who enabled Trump and the Jan. 6 insurrection, also posted video testimonials such as this one:

CPAC kicked off this week with speeches by GOP senators ― and Trump loyalists ― Ted Cruz (Texas) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The event also highlights voices from within the party who appear sympathetic to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He just launched an unprovoked assault on Ukraine to much international condemnation.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.