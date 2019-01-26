Anti-Trumpers Only Embarrass Themselves

When you are a jackhammer, everything looks like a broken sidewalk. This is why the Trump-hating media are demolishing themselves.

The Left’s journalists and artists are so deeply consumed by vile, vicious, venomous rage towards President Donald J. Trump and his supporters that they have become incapable of clear thought.

Just about daily, they soil themselves and stain beyond recognition the notion of a free press as a bulwark of American liberty. Instead, they humiliate themselves while aiming to “get Trump” and reverse the results of the 2016 election, which they remain too juvenile to accept, even halfway through Trump’s first term.

Consider these recent national embarrassments.

• Leftist journalists and “entertainers” perpetrated an appalling rush to misjudgment regarding the MAGA-hat-wearing students from Kentucky’s Covington Catholic High School. Responding instantly to an abbreviated video shot in front of the Lincoln Memorial, this media mob immediately bullied these teenage boys as white supremacists who had tormented Nathan Phillips, a Native American Indian activist.

“Have you ever seen a more punchable face than this kid’s?” former CNN host Reza Aslan asked via Twitter about Nick Sandmann, who stood in front of Phillips. “If you know this little s***,” musician Wheeler Walker Jr. wrote about Sandmann, “punch him in the nuts and send me the video of it and I’ll send you all my albums on vinyl, autographed.”

“Fire on the maga c***s***ers,” [no apostrophes in the original], insisted gay-baiting Los Angeles DJ Michael Buchanan, AKA Uncle Shoes. “LOCK THE KIDS IN THE SCHOOL AND BURN THAT BITCH TO THE GROUND.”

Jack Morrissey, a co-producer of Walt Disney’s 2017 live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, was beastly indeed via Twitter: “#MAGAkids go screaming, hats first, into the woodchipper.” CNN alumna and alleged comedian Kathy Griffin, who once proudly posed with a mock-up of President Trump’s decapitated head, insisted: “Name these kids. I want NAMES. Shame them. If you think these f***ers wouldn’t dox you in a heartbeat, think again.” [Again, no apostrophes in the original.]

Once their doxxed private information went public, these boys and their families began to receive death threats and demands that their parents get fired from their jobs. For safety’s sake, Covington shut down this week.

But additional video told a 180-degree different story. The boys clapped along as Phillips banged his drum in Sandmann’s face. The teen smiled silently. “Go back to Europe where you came from,” another Native American Indian taunted these children. As it happens, the only racist homophobes on the scene were . . . the Black Hebrew Israelites. These black supremacists called the teens “crackers” and “a bunch of faggots made out of incest.”

Oops.

Last week, BuzzFeed unveiled a “bombshell”: President Trump ordered his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress about a proposed Trump Organization real-estate project in Moscow. On January 18, MSNBC invoked impeachment 82 times, while CNN did so 97 times.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office then turned BuzzFeed’s “bombshell” into a sopping wet firecracker, calling it “not accurate.”

Drat!

America’s so-called “Paper of Record” reported on January 11 that the FBI had probed the president for allegedly advancing Russia’s agenda. The left-wing media erupted into a war dance, convinced that Donald J. Trotsky must be a KGB deep-cover asset, perhaps transferred from Leningrad to Queens as a boy, via Soviet submarine.

The Trump haters skipped right past a detail buried in the story that confirms the pointlessness of the FBI’s Trump-despising former leadership: The Bureau found no evidence that Trump works for Vladimir Putin.

D’oh!

The media also make jackasses of themselves by complaining about small things that proved untrue.

• No, there is no Pentagon restriction against Trump signing MAGA hats for U.S. GIs in Iraq who asked him to do so.