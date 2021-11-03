Anti-vaccination protest blocks traffic in Ukrainian capital

·1 min read

KYIV (Reuters) - Several hundred people blocked traffic in the centre of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday in a protest against coronavirus restrictions and mandatory vaccinations, which the government introduced to curb new infections.

Ukraine has registered record high rates of new cases and deaths from the coronavirus in recent weeks, and its total number of infections almost reaching 3 million with 69,447 deaths.

Vaccines have become mandatory for some state workers, and in "red" zone areas including Kyiv, only vaccinated people or those with negative COVID test results are allowed into restaurants, gyms and on public transport.

Protesters, many of them young people, held up posters with messages such as "Say no to COVID passports", "Protect our children" and "Say no to COVID genocide".

Ukraine lagged behind other European countries in obtaining coronavirus vaccines this year and is now struggling to persuade a sceptical public to take them.

"Such rallies of people that we see today, with calls not to get vaccinated, in my opinion, make a mockery of our doctors and families, who, unfortunately, have lost their relatives due to the coronavirus," Ukrainian health minister Viktor Lyashko told a televised news conference.

"Trust me, this anti-vaccination spirit quickly disappears in intensive care units, and fake certificates don't work," he said.

Parliament on Tuesday criminalised the use and manufacture of bogus COVID-19 vaccine certificates, setting out a prison term of up to three years or a fine of about $6,460 for offenders.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Natalia Zinets, Sergiy Karazy; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine criminalises use and manufacture of bogus COVID-19 vaccine certificates

    Ukrainians who knowingly use or manufacture fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates face fines or jail under new legislation passed in parliament in the first reading on Tuesday to tackle record levels of coronavirus infections and deaths. Ukraine lagged behind other European countries in obtaining coronavirus vaccines this year and is now struggling to persuade a sceptical public to take them. Vaccines have become mandatory for some state workers, and in "red" zone areas including the capital Kyiv, only vaccinated people or those with negative COVID test results are allowed into restaurants, gyms and on public transport.

  • New COVID-19 restrictions in force in Ukraine's capital amid spike in cases

    The Ukrainian capital Kyiv implemented tough new restrictions on Monday in an attempt to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections that is affecting many countries across eastern Europe amid a low take-up of vaccinations. Ukraine had registered 2.94 million infections and 68,027 deaths as of Nov. 1. From Monday residents of Kyiv will have to present vaccine certificates or evidence of a negative COVID-19 test to use restaurants, cafes, gyms, entertainment facilities and shopping malls.

  • Where LA County's employee vaccine mandate stands a month after initial deadline

    Thousands of Los Angeles County employees are being put on notice in the weeks after a COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline passed. County employees had by Oct. 1 to submit proof of their vaccination status. The order, announced by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in early August, encompasses sheriff's deputies, firefighters, hospital staff, social workers and others.

  • WATCH: Highlights of new Chiefs DE Melvin Ingram

    Check out some highlight moments from new #Chiefs DE Melvin Ingram's career.

  • Russia says Ukraine trying to drag it into Donbass conflict

    Russia's foreign minister accused Ukrainian leaders on Monday of trying to drag Moscow into the conflict in eastern Ukraine, following an escalation in fighting between government forces and rebels in the breakaway region. "We observe attempts to carry out provocations, elicit some reaction from the militia and drag Russia into some kind of combat action," Sergei Lavrov told Russia's state television. Russia accused Ukraine of destabilising the situation after government forces used a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone to strike a position controlled by Russian-backed separatists last week.

  • Weakening finances at Chinese developers put pressure on Beijing to act

    Third-quarter earnings from China's property sector and ancillary industries show that Beijing's crackdown on rampant borrowing is inflicting pain far beyond just the embattled China Evergrande Group and could force the authorities to ease policy. Evergrande's long-drawn debt crisis has not spilled into China's broader financial markets as feared, but the worsening health of China's $5 trillion property sector is testing Beijing's resolve to press on with painful structural reforms. "Evergrande is not too big to fail, but the sector is," said Ronald Chan, Hong Kong-based Asia head of equities at Manulife Investment Management.

  • 'Eternal' wine revives Assyrian culture in Turkey

    Assyrian merchant Yuhanna Aktas no longer has to hide from villagers in his conservative corner of southern Turkey that the grapes they harvest are destined to become wine.

  • Titans, seeking Derrick Henry's replacement, among 6 teams who need trade deadline help

    There are a few teams that might feel they're just one piece away.

  • California farm town lurches from no water to polluted water

    The San Joaquin Valley farm town of Teviston has two wells. The one functioning well failed just at the start of summer, depriving the hot and dusty hamlet of running water for weeks. Even as officials restored a modicum of pressure with trucked-in water, and after the well was repaired, the hardships have endured.

  • University of Adelaide built a robot spider to scan Australia’s Naracoorte Caves

    In the southeast of South Australia lie the Naracoorte Caves.

  • Dear Moderates: The Left Isn’t Why McAuliffe Lost Virginia

    Win McNamee/Getty ImagesNothing motivates conservative Democrats like an excuse for inaction, and Virginia’s sucker punch of a gubernatorial election Tuesday night offered a golden opportunity for them to pump the legislative brakes.Let’s own the bad news: after an increasingly vitriolic campaign centered around the bogeyman of “Critical Race Theory,” Republican Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat and former Governor Terry McAuliffe to end what has been a successful and effective streak of Democratic v

  • Republican Glenn Youngkin defeats Democrat Terry McAuliffe in high-stakes Virginia governor's election

    Youngkin's victory in blue-trending Virginia is a huge win for the GOP and a dire warning for Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

  • The US Navy has figured out what a nuclear-powered attack submarine ran into in the South China Sea: report

    The Navy still wasn't sure last week, but it has now completed its investigation into the incident involving USS Connecticut, a new report says.

  • Ethiopia capital could be overrun in 'months if not weeks': rebels

    Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa could be overrun by rebels within "months if not weeks", an Oromo group allied with Tigrayan fighters told AFP Wednesday, as they advance southwards.

  • QAnon supporters gather over theory that JFK Jr. will emerge, announce Trump to be reinstated

    Some QAnon conspiracy theorists gathered in Dallas as a theory circulated that John F. Kennedy Jr. would reappear and announce Trump was reinstated.

  • Watch: Omarosa says Trump was 'fascinated with looking at the KKK garb' at a Mississippi civil-rights museum the day she was fired

    The pair filmed three TV shows together, including "The Apprentice," and continued to work together during the early days of the Trump administration.

  • Lawmakers demand apology for border detention of Iranians

    Two U.S. congresswomen renewed demands Tuesday for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to provide a formal apology and release records in connection with the January 2020 detainment of 200 Iranian Americans at the U.S.-Canada border. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene, both of Washington state, sent a letter to the federal agency, requesting a public apology and renunciation of the hourslong detainment of travelers with links to Iran as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington in the days following a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

  • Filipino activists want Marcos son out of presidential race

    Human rights groups asked the Philippine Commission on Elections to disqualify the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos from running for president in next year’s elections, saying he was convicted of tax evasion, could no longer hold public office and kept the damaging details from the public. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s spokesman, Victor Rodriguez, on Wednesday called the petition “propaganda” and said they would address “this predictable nuisance” when they receive a formal copy of it. The issue, which should be resolved by elections commissioners before the May 9 vote, could spark a legal battle that could go all the way to the Supreme Court.

  • Michelle Wu becomes first woman and person of color elected mayor of Boston, AP projects

    The next Boston mayor will be Michelle Wu, a Democrat, The Associated Press projects. Wu is the first woman and person of color to be elected as Boston mayor.

  • The US Air Force is trimming its fighter force. Here are the 4 jets it wants to fight future wars.

    US Air Force officials say the service's current seven fighter airframes are too expensive to maintain, and the plan to trim the force down to four.