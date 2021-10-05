Anti-vaccine protesters march to Australian consulate in New York

Anti-vaccine mandate demonstrators in New York rally against Australia's Covid-19 measures and protest outside the Australian consulate in the city. Protesters chant "Save Australia" as they tear down a free Covid-19 testing stand on the street.

