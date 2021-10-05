Anti-vaccine protesters march to Australian consulate in New York

Reuters

General Motors Co on Tuesday said it will open a battery cell development center in southeast Michigan to help it drive down the cost and boost the driving range of electric vehicles with lithium ion and solid-state battery cells. The Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center, to be located on the No. 1 U.S. automaker's technical campus in Warren, Michigan, is expected to open in mid-2022 and begin building prototype cells in the fourth quarter, GM said. "The key to making these vehicles affordable is going to be the cell cost in the battery packs," Ken Morris, GM's vice president of electric and self-driving vehicles, said on a conference call with reporters.