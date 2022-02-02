Anti-vaccine truckers say they won't end Ottawa protest until mandate is dropped

Truck drivers, who have protested in Ottawa, Canada for more than five days, said Wednesday they won't vacate Canada's capitol until a COVID vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers is dropped, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: The protest began last week, and has been punctuated by reports of violence and unruly behavior. Ottawa police have declined to end the protests despite a mounting list of complaints from nearby residents, per Reuters.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The backdrop: Earlier this week, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said intelligence and investigative officers were being deployed to curb the unruly behavior at the protests.

Sloly also said police had "several active criminal investigations undergoing from bribery to threats to assault to the dangerous operation of vehicles."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced protesters Monday for their behavior, which included flying "racist flags" in the Canadian capitol, adding that there "is no place in our country for threats, violence or hatred."

What they're saying: "We understand your frustration ... but the responsibility for your inconvenience lies squarely on the shoulders of politicians," protest leader Chris Barber said, per Reuters.

"We are here and we are not going anywhere until we achieve our objective, to see an end of all COVID-19 mandates and with that a restoration of freedoms of all Canadians," he added.

Go deeper: Canadian police set up hate crime hotline over protest violence

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.