Anti-Vax, Anti-Mask Protesters Gather In Downtown Danville

Michael Wittner
·1 min read

DANVILLE, CA — A group of roughly 30 protesters gathered at the intersection of Hartz and Prospect avenues in Danville to protest mask and vaccine requirements on Sunday afternoon, Danville-San Ramon.com reports.

The rally started at 2 p.m. just outside the Starbucks, and participants gathered on all four corners of the intersection with signs protesting ongoing mask and vaccination requirements. While Contra Costa County does not require vaccinations, masks are required indoors, and anyone 12 or older must show proof of full vaccination or a negative test before going inside restaurants, bars, theaters where food and beverages are served, gyms, and more.

79.7% of the county is fully vaccinated, and 88.1% of Danville residents are vaccinated, according to the most recent data from Contra Costa Health Services.

The protest came two days after Monte Vista High School announced that students would need to provide proof of full vaccination to attend the junior prom, in keeping with a city of Oakland ordinance.

Protesters also played music, chanted, waved noisemakers, and distributed fliers. Some cars honked in support, according to Danville-San Ramon.

The crowd dispersed peacefully at about 4:30 p.m. See here for the full report.

This article originally appeared on the Danville Patch

