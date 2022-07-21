Anti-vax mandate protesters seek to dismiss charges

Jul. 21—CONCORD — After a sometimes raucous three-hour hearing Wednesday, a district court judge took under advisement the motion by seven anti-vaccine mandate protesters to dismiss disorderly conduct charges against them.

The seven were among nine people arrested during protests at an Executive Council meeting in October 2021.

An eighth defendant, Monica Holm of Hudson, got her wish when state prosecutors conceded she had been improperly identified as someone who had disrupted the meeting where the council voted, 4-1, to turn down $27 million in federal vaccine grant money.

"I'm not the least bit happy; this has all been a bunch of lies," Holm said during an interview in Concord District Court after the charge against her was dropped.

"I didn't say a thing and I was arrested, taken in a paddy wagon and handcuffed. It was horrifying. I had never stepped foot inside a courtroom until this."

The Republican-led Executive Council reversed then itself two weeks later after adopting a resolution that said taking this money did not imply state support for any COVID-19 federal vaccine mandate.

One of the defendants, Terese Grinnell, a Loudon nurse is running against Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester.

The ninth protester arrested, Frank Staples of Manchester, wants his disorderly conduct charges to go to trial and frequently interrupted Wednesday's hearing with loud outbursts.

"You saw the truth, you saw the proof and you two goons know it is all (expletive)," Staples screamed at two court officers at one point Wedensday.

Staples said he suffers from post-concussion syndrome and that often causes him to yell too loud when he gets excited.

Judge Erin McIntyre recessed the hearing twice, once she said out of concern an air quality alarm would go off because the court was full of unmasked supporters of the nine defendants.

McIntyre cleared the room of all onlookers, including the media, so the lawyers and defendants could view a video of the Oct. 13 council meeting where the arrests took place.

She stopped the hearing a second time when Staples and others started yelling and disrupted the proceeding.

"I am searching for a practical solution that will get us through the day," McIntyre said from the bench.

"If the audience cannot remain silent during this proceeding I am going to ask you to leave. If there is a disruption and I have to recess again, I am going to reschedule."

McIntyre brought the crowd back in and the hearing concluded without further incident.

She said she would rule on the defendants' motions soon and set an Oct. 7 date for a status conference on the resisting arrest and any other charges she does not set aside.

A second arraignment for Staples on a disorderly conduct charge will occur next month, McIntyre said.

William Gens, a Boston lawyer representing Grinnell and some of the other defendants, said the comments made at the meeting were protected free speech.

"Mrs. Grinnell doesn't say a word. The same is true of Mr. Staples who was sitting right next to her," Gens said.

"On that basis alone, the first of the charges for disorderly conduct lack any probable cause."

Bradford Stanton, another lawyer representing the defendants, invited the judge to watch the entire videotape of the four-hour council meeting.

"You can see the video from beginning to end and it will be hard to form any basis for criminal conduct from it," Bradford said.

State: No 'right to disrupt'

Charles O'Leary, a prosecutor with the Department of Safety, said both Staples and Grinnell made comments to incite the crowd.

"He (Staples), said, 'Shut it down.' O'Leary said. "That's essentially his rallying cry; that's what he has said at other settings."

O'Leary said Grinnell raised her arms, said "Amen" in a loud voice and then added, "We are being arrested."

"They are notifying the people inside what is happening and that's when quite frankly a lot of things happen very quickly," O'Leary said, adding it led to chanting and shouting at Gov. Chris Sununu and the council.

The protesters failed to realize the council meeting was not intended to take testimony from the public, so they were all out of line, O'Leary said.

"They have a right to know; what they don't have is a right to participate," O'Leary said.

"When they say this is an opportunity to disrupt, that is not OK."

McIntyre asked both sides to submit any copies of videos they wish for her to view before she makes her decision.

