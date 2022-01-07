Anti-Vax Podcaster Doug Kuzma Dies Of COVID-19 After Attending Right-Wing Rally

QAnon follower and anti-vaccine podcaster Doug Kuzma, who contracted COVID-19 after attending a large right-wing gathering last month, has died.

Kuzma, 61, of Newport News, Virginia, became ill shortly after the three-day “ReAwaken America” event in Dallas, which featured one-time national security adviser and felon Michael Flynn. Few people wore masks at the event. After several attendees became ill following the rally, some claimed without evidence that they had been secretly poisoned with anthrax.

Doug Kuzma broadcasts from the

On Dec. 25, an administrator for podcast network Frog News announced that Kuzma was in the hospital on a ventilator and needed “heavy, heavy prayers.” She also noted that the last post from him was a photo posing with the parasitic ivermectin, an unproven treatment for COVID.

Trump ally and attorney Lin Wood responded to the post by asking his followers if anyone could recommend a doctor — or a lawyer — for Kuzma:

(Photo: Screen Shot/Telegram/Lin Wood)

Kuzma died Monday.

His daughter, Amanda Kuzma, told The Daily Beast that he was a “great father.”

“I really loved him and I would do anything for him,” she said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

