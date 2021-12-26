Anti-Vax Podcaster Reportedly On Ventilator For COVID After Attending Right-Wing Rally

An anti-vax podcaster was on a ventilator Saturday after contracting COVID-19 following his attendance of the right-wing “ReAwaken America” event in Dallas early this month, reported his podcast network and conspiracy theorist attorney Lin Wood.

Podcast network Frog News reported in a message on the right-wing Telegram social media site that Doug Kuzma shared a photo a week ago posing with stores of dewormer Ivermectin and other chemicals after the three-day ReAwaken America event that featured Donald Trump’s short-time national security adviser and felon Michael Flynn.

As of Saturday, Kuzma was “sedated and on a ventilator;” he is “not conscious,” noted a Frog News message. “Doug needs heavy, heavy prayers,” the message added.

Kuzma’s damaged lungs were not responding to treatment, Wood wrote in a Telegram message, seeking help.

He urged anyone who knew of a medical provider — or attorney — who could help to contact a Frog News administrator “ASAP.”

“Pray for Doug,” he added.

(Photo: Screen Shot/Telegram/Lin Wood)

A number of individuals who fell ill with COVID-like symptoms after attending the same Dallas event have claimed without evidence that they were somehow poisoned with anthrax— rather than contracting COVID because few were likely vaccinated or wearing masks at the large, crowded event.

1. To my friends tried to keep this underwraps until we knew what we were dealing with but Evidence suggest that several of us were targeted by biological agents at an event This has wreaked havoc on my system w all of the most dangerous symptoms appearing Scary to say the least — JovanHuttonPulitzer™ #JovanHuttonPulitzer (@JovanHPulitzer) December 22, 2021

The Dallas event is part of a national tour paid by right-wing funders featuring guest speakers including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, as well as Flynn, according to an itinerary for the conference.

The events push baseless conspiracy theories, including claims that the presidential election was somehow rigged.

Neither Kuzma nor a representative for the ReAwaken America tour could be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

