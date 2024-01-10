Anti-vaxxer Dr. Joseph Ladapo prescribes the wrong Rx for COVID | Letters

Dr. Ladapo makes you want to do drugs

Are there any depths to which Dr. Joseph Ladapo will not sink? This man, who Gov. DeSantis appointed as our state surgeon general and professor at the University of Florida medical school, continues to be an embarrassment. As usual, Dr. Ladapo is making bad headlines as the leading anti-vaxxer in the nation. At the height of the COVID epidemic, he alone urged that no one under the age of 65 be vaccinated against COVID, arguing discredited crackpot theories and studies. Now he cites the same discredited reports to argue that the COVID vaccine should be taken off of the market for everyone. So much for the supposedly "Free State of Florida," where people were free to do what they choose. No other state has a surgeon general spouting such disinformation. Dr. Ladapo makes my choice clear. I'm heading out to Walgreens to get the latest COVID vaccine as soon as I can.

Jim Eisenberg, Palm Beach Gardens

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a favorite of Gov. Ron DeSantis, has repeatedly criticized COVID-19 vaccines and issued increasingly stringent recommendations against their use, despite assurances by federal authorities that they are safe.

Frank Cerabino: Sorry, Gov. DeSantis, Count me out of your Florida death cult. I got COVID vax again.

Court should defer 14th Amendment case

The U.S. Supreme Court should defer hearing Donald Trump's appeal of Colorado's 14th Amendment ruling barring him from appearing on the ballot, and allow the lower court ruling to stand, until after his federal trial on charges related to the events of Jan. 6 is complete. This would force Mr. Trump to stop stonewalling and request an expedited trial, if he wanted to continue to be a viable candidate. An expedited trial would be in the public interest as the American people deserve to know before voting if Mr. Trump is going to be convicted of inciting the capital insurrection.

James Gruszynski, Lake Worth

Border tour, a do-nothing Congress highlight

The Post's Jan. 5 headline, “Lawmakers tour border, blame Biden for ''disaster,” is misleading on two counts. First, given that “US House Speaker Mike Johnson led more than 60 House Republicans to Eagle Pass,” a more accurate and descriptive headline would have been "GOP tours border, blame Biden for 'disaster.'” Second, calling the group “lawmakers” is a stretch. As noted by Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) in the adjacent article, "The 118th is a historic Congress.... It will be remembered only for removing a speaker and expelling a member. That's it.”

Richard Handelsman, West Palm Beach

Biden needs to prioritize the border

I really wish President Joe Biden would worry as much about the open border, crime and $34 trillion national debt as he does about my ceiling fan, stove and freezer. By the way, if you put your ceiling fan on low you can turn up the ac a couple of degrees, still be comfortable and save the energy he is so concerned about.

Lois Henrion, Jupiter

