Anti-vaxxers forced a mobile COVID-19 vaccine site in Georgia to shut down after threatening health workers: official

Georgia first lady Marty Kemp (L) greets Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey at a press conference announcing expanded statewide COVID-19 testing in August of last year. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia's health department chief said workers at state COVID-19 vaccination events have been the victims of "threats."

One mobile inoculation site had to shut down due to "bullying," Dr. Kathleen Toomey said, according to The Telegraph.

"This is wrong, this is absolutely wrong," Toomey said. "These people are giving their lives to help others."

See more stories on Insider's business page.

Georgia's health department chief said workers at state COVID-19 vaccination events have been the victims of "threats" - and that one mobile inoculation site had to shut down due to "bullying."

"I've become aware that many of our workers who are doing these vaccinations are receiving threats, hostile emails, harassing emails," the state's Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said during a press briefing Monday, according to The Telegraph.

"That shouldn't happen to nurses who are working in the field to try and keep our state safe," Toomey said.

"I heard one mobile [vaccination] event had to close down because of the bullying and threats that were directed to our team," Toomey said as she blasted the aggressive behavior by the anti-vaccination campaigners.

Toomey continued, "This is wrong, this is absolutely wrong. These people are giving their lives to help others, we should be thanking them for trying to get life-saving vaccines to our state."

COVID-19 cases, fueled by the more contagious Delta variant, have been increasing across the country, especially in Georgia.

About 43% of those eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in Georgia are fully inoculated.

Read the original article on Business Insider