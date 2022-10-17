Anti-violence committee to meet in Duquesne Monday

An anti-violence committee will gather Monday morning to address concerns about escalating violence in Duquesne.

Members of the nonprofit CHANGE — Community Healing And Nurturing Growth & Empowerment — with churches, politicians, sports associations and school districts, will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. at the city building, 12 S. Second Street.

The group has come together to work on solutions to curb the rise in violence in the community. The group plans to discuss the state of the police force and efforts that are in place.

