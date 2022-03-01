Anti-Violence and Stop the Hate event to take place Saturday

Mar. 1—WATERTOWN — Coming into its seventh year, the Anti-Violence and Stop the Hate concert No. 11 will take place Saturday from 2 to 9 p.m. at Maggie's on the River.

According to its Facebook page, the event, put on by The Only Anti-Violence Events in America and JP Voytko, is a biannual concert for all ages, featuring all genres of music.

The Anti-Violence and Stop the Hate events are focused on awareness and education about violence and hate, including, but not limited to, suicide, bullying, drug abuse, mental health, animal abuse, violence and hate.

Tickets are $15 and can be found at www.eventbrite.com/e/254153067667. Proceeds from the event will go to the Watertown Urban Mission.

Anti-Violence And Stop The Hate -11 will feature The Jess Novak Band; FynePr1nt Williams; Undefeated; Desorder; Hot Rod Ford; Landslide; Joey Collins and The Creatives; Tim Marra Music; Pirate Plague; Symmetrical Defiance and Middle Name Quince.

The event will also include special guest speakers Rick Huntsman and Anthony M. Savarese.

The event is brought to audiences in part by Westelcom; America's Top Team; CabanaBay Tanning; Mudman Studios; Maggie's On The River; The Pallet Head Co.; Bexy's Backyard and AmeriCoups and can be found on Facebook.