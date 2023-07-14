Anti-violence summit continues on heels of violent week in the city

The second day of an anti-violence summit is set to begin at the Petersen Events Center, where more than 300 teens will hear take part in group sessions and hear from anti-violence advocates.

The summit comes after two people were killed in the city in the last five days, including a woman who was killed near a park.

Last weekend, gunfire on the South Side sent crowds scrambling when a man in his 30s was shot and killed. Police haven’t announced any arrests.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey made a statement about the violence Thursday, saying, in part, “It is going to take all of us working together, to learn how to settle conflict peacefully, to provide resources and support services to all lives impacted by gun violence to heal these wounds caused by those who choose harm over life.”

Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera has more from Gainey’s statement through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man dies after crash on I-70 in Washington County ‘We were always a team’: Grieving father of construction worker who died after fall speaks out Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at local Giant Eagle VIDEO: FDA approves first daily birth control pill for sale without prescription DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts