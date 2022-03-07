Anti-war protests continue in Russia amid mass arrests, media blackout

The Hill

NBC News anchor and host of the "Today" show Savannah Guthrie on Monday pressed former Attorney General William Barr why he decided, in his 2020 resignation letter to include positive remarks about former President Trump, who he has called "dangerous" to the country in a new book. "You say in your book you were worried about the peaceful transition of power. You even had national security concerns," Guthrie said to Barr during his first live...