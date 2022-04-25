The 'anti-woke' agenda is going to cost taxpayers big bucks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joel Mathis, Contributing Writer
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ron DeSantis
    Ron DeSantis
    American politician
  • Greg Abbott
    48th governor of Texas since 2015
Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Anti-woke politics might be great for rallying GOP voters, but it also makes for lousy governance.

Take Florida, please. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that revokes a special tax district which essentially gave Disney governing powers on its theme park land at Orlando. Whatever you think about that longstanding arrangement — or corporate power in general — the new law was plainly an act of revenge, a thuggish (and probably unconstitutional) bit of Republican retaliation for Disney's belated opposition to the controversial "Don't Say Gay" law approved just a few weeks earlier by the state's GOP-led legislature.

So much for the First Amendment rights of businesses.

"You're a corporation based in Burbank, California, and you're gonna marshal your economic might to attack the parents of my state," DeSantis said before signing the anti-Disney law. "We view that as a provocation, and we're going to fight back against that."

Here's the not-so-funny part: The state government's commitment to "fighting back" probably means hurting Florida taxpayers. It's a complicated story, but the gist of it is that revoking Disney's tax district essentially puts area residents on the hook for more than $1 billion in bonds the company used to pay for things like water service and new roads on its land. Local homeowners could see their taxes jump by 20 percent as a result.

Oops.

Or maybe not. The new law undoing Disney's tax district doesn't actually take effect until June 2023, and observers think the company and the state might work out some kind of accommodation by then. The whole incident might end up as little more than a showy, performative in-kind contribution from the Florida Legislature to DeSantis' incipient 2024 presidential campaign.

Still, a question is raised. Can states and their citizens thrive when their Republican leaders are dedicated to little more than owning the libs, Donald Trump-style?

Maybe not. Florida isn't the only example. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month locked up his state's border with Mexico with "secondary inspection" of trucks entering the country — ostensibly to halt the flow of drugs and migrants, but probably also to try to embarrass President Biden on immigration. (Abbott also bused unwanted migrants to the steps of the U.S. Capitol, an obvious stunt.) The inspections halted traffic, bogged down the flow of goods in an economy still facing pandemic-era supply chain snarls, and reportedly cost Texas more than $4 billion in economic activity. Also: No migrants or drugs were found. The whole thing was a bust.

Abbott got to make his point, theatrically. The people of Texas paid for it.

Anti-woke, anti-Democratic governance has dominated the agendas of Republican-led state governments in recent months. Several have come up with bills that let parents sue teachers and schools for teaching "critical race theory" or — like Florida — mentioning anything related to gender identity in the classroom, for stocking books on those topics in school libraries, or for any reason at all. Texas and Florida have also taken steps to limit tenure protections for "Marxist" professors at public universities — however many of those are left.

Public universities aren't just places where students party for four years before moving on to real life — they're engines of research and economic growth for their states. One 2019 report suggested that technology created at the University of Florida alone generated $2.4 billion and 10,000 jobs for the state's economy. And K-12 schools are important for making citizens, but also workers: They're where most Americans learn the basic skills they'll use in their offices, factories, and other workplaces over the course of their lifetimes. Will teachers and professors want to work in red states if they have to constantly be worried about lawsuits and job security? And what would it mean for those states' economies if they don't? Will corporations want to do business in states where government leaders will bully them for having bad politics?

We might just find out.

Not so long ago, Republicans used the culture wars to distract voters away from their unpopular economic agenda of making the rich richer at just about everybody else's expense. These days, the culture wars seem to be the entire point. But it's not clear that the GOP's anti-woke governing agenda will actually make red states better places for their residents to live and prosper. And it's not clear that Republican politicians like Ron DeSantis actually care.

You may also like

Labor board sues Starbucks after coffee chain fires 3 union organizers

What's next for Chris Wallace after the end of CNN+?

Democratic insiders predict 'doom' in November

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida governor signs bill stripping Disney of self-governing authority

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that strips Walt Disney Co of self-governing authority at its Orlando-area parks in retaliation for its opposition to a new law that limits the teaching of LGBTQ issues in schools. The Republican-controlled legislature on Thursday approved the bill, which will eliminate the special governing jurisdiction that allows the company to operate Walt Disney World Resort as its own city. Within the 25,000-acre tract, it operates four theme parks, two water parks and 175 miles of roadway.

  • DeSantis signs bill removing Disney's self-governing privileges

    DeSantis signs bill removing Disney's self-governing privileges

  • Kellyanne Conway Knew Of 'Sexual Allegations' Against Nebraska Candidate Months Ago

    The former White House adviser and Donald Trump are working for Charles Herbster's election as governor despite allegations he groped eight women.

  • Two-thirds of senior executives in Hong Kong, mainland China expect pay rise due to talent shortage, KPMG survey shows

    A shortage of talent may present a difficulty for hiring managers, but it's good news for senior executives in Hong Kong and mainland China, two-thirds of whom across all sectors anticipate a pay rise this year, according to a KPMG survey. In addition, nearly half expect a bonus increase. The optimistic finding, which comes even as Hong Kong's unemployment rate hit a nine-month high of 5 per cent, represents a marked change from last year: The percentage of senior executives expecting a pay rise

  • Michael Cohen Explodes After Trump's Latest Boast About His Intelligence

    Trump again bragged of passing an intelligence test. It was actually a test to detect cognitive impairment.

  • Russian Troops to Desperate Mom: Pay Ransom or We’ll Send Your Son’s Execution Video

    Olga Novikova FacebookA filmmaker from Mariupol is faced with an agonizing ordeal. She has been told to pay around $5,350 to Russian troops or her son Alexey will be executed on camera. Olga Novikova, who is well known in her native Ukraine, posted details of the Russian threat in a since deleted Facebook post Sunday evening.She says she has until Monday to collect the money and get it to the rogue Russian contingent holding her son captive. “If I don’t pay up, they promised to kill him and send

  • The US initially held back on sanctioning Putin's rumored girlfriend as it would be seen as too personal an escalation, report says

    Officials feared sanctioning Alina Kabaeva would exacerbate US-Russia tensions, the WSJ reported. A sanctions package in her name is now on hold.

  • Incoming Mashpee Middle-High School principal named in gender identity lawsuit

    Stacy Monette, newly hired principal for Mashpee Middle-High School, is named in a lawsuit over gender identity protocol in former Ludlow district.

  • Trump’s Georgia GOP Revenge Plot Is Backfiring

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/GettyLOUISVILLE, Georgia—It may have taken Gov. Brian Kemp a good half-hour to get there, but during his speech at a recent campaign stop in this small east Georgia town he allowed himself to acknowledge the truth about the state of his Republican primary contest against former Sen. David Perdue.“I know some are getting a little confident,” Kemp said. “Which worries me.”Laughs rang out from the room, which was packed with local luminaries and

  • He Fuels the Right's Cultural Fires (and Spreads Them to Florida)

    GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Christopher Rufo appears on Fox News so often that he converted a room in his Pacific Northwest house to a television studio, complete with professional lighting, an uplink to Fox in New York and an “On Air” light in the hall so his wife and two children don’t barge in during broadcasts. “I’ll do ‘Tucker’ and then pop out and have dinner,” Rufo said recently at his home in Gig Harbor, Washington, thousands of miles from the nation’s media and political capitals. Rufo is the c

  • Calif. man arrested, charged with threats against Merriam-Webster for gender-inclusive definitions

    A California man was arrested and charged with making threats against Merriam-Webster Inc. for the company's inclusive language around gender, according to the

  • Analysis: Loss is victory for far-right in France's election

    The far-right has gone mainstream in France. With 41.5% of the vote, unprecedented for her, Le Pen's anti-foreigner, anti-system politics of disgruntlement are now more entrenched than ever in the psyche, thinking and political landscape of France. Since the Le Pen dynasty — first her dad, Jean-Marie, and now Marine, his daughter — first started contesting presidential elections in 1974, never have so many French voters bought into their doctrine that multicultural and multiracial France, a country with the words “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity” inscribed on its public buildings, would be richer, safer and somehow more French if it was less open to foreigners and the outside world.

  • JB Hunt says Shanghai’s lockdown will spell trouble for US ports again in July

    JB Hunt executives told investors that the Shanghai lockdown, combined with labor disputes at US West Coast ports, could create new disruptions for US supply chains in July.

  • Trump investigations set to accelerate in coming weeks: Where the inquiries stand

    Long-standing investigations of former president Donald Trump, including on Jan. 6, are percolating in Washington, D.C.; New York City, and Atlanta.

  • For Trump's GOP, Crossing Lines Has Few Consequences

    WASHINGTON — There was a time in the nation’s capital when lines mattered, and when they were crossed, the consequences were swift and severe. House Speaker Jim Wright, a Democrat, lost his job in 1989 amid charges of corruption and profiteering. Almost a decade later, Speaker Newt Gingrich, a Republican, lost his after disappointing midterm elections. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Gingrich’s expected successor, Robert Livingston, then admitted he had violated the pu

  • Ads from soft-spoken Arkansas Sen. Boozman reflect GOP fury

    At home, two-term Republican Sen. John Boozman is known as an unassuming figure who talks almost in a whisper and is more comfortable chatting about policy or the University of Arkansas Razorbacks' football record than giving fiery speeches. “John Boozman has always stood up to the gun-grabbing liberals of Washington," a local sheriff says in one Boozman ad. Boozman promises to finish building the wall along the U.S. border with Mexico that Donald Trump promised.

  • Climate activist dies after setting himself on fire outside of US Supreme Court

    Devout Buddhist Wynn Alan Bruce, 50, appeared to foreshadow his death in 2021 Facebook post

  • Emergency declaration for multiple wildfires in New Mexico

    New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued to burn Sunday in nearly half of the state’s drought-stricken 33 counties. One wildfire in northern New Mexico that started April 6 merged with a newer fire Saturday to form the largest blaze in the state, leading to widespread evacuations in Mora and San Miguel counties. An uncontained wind-driven wildfire in northern New Mexico that began April 17 had charred 81 square miles (209 square kilometers) of ponderosa pine, oak brush and grass by Sunday morning north of Ocate, an unincorporated community in Mora County.

  • Warren urges Biden to cancel student loan debt ahead of midterms

    "Democrats win when Democrats are in touch with the American people and what's happening to them," she told "Face the Nation."

  • Kyle Schwarber loses it on umpire Angel Hernandez after bad third strike call

    You'd be upset too.