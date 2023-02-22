Will Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Antibe Therapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2022, Antibe Therapeutics had cash of CA$42m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was CA$17m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.5 years as of December 2022. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Hard Would It Be For Antibe Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Antibe Therapeutics' cash burn of CA$17m is about 58% of its CA$29m market capitalisation. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

How Risky Is Antibe Therapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

Given it's an early stage company, we don't have a lot of data with which to judge Antibe Therapeutics' cash burn. We would undoubtedly be more comfortable if it had reported some operating revenue. However, it is fair to say that its cash runway gave us comfort. While cash burning companies are always comparatively risky, we think its cash burn situation seems ok, on balance. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Antibe Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

