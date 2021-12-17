Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

FILE PHOTO: A COVID-19 patient connected to a ventilator tube in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in France, May 4
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nancy Lapid
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nancy Lapid

(Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.

More evidence points to antibody weakness vs Omicron

Evidence emerging from lab experiments reveals weaknesses of vaccines and antibody drugs against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In a study reported Wednesday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review, researchers at Columbia University found Omicron "to be markedly resistant to neutralization" by antibodies in blood from recipients of vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or Oxford/AstraZeneca or from survivors of COVID-19. Next, they tested nine monoclonal antibodies that have been authorized for use and 10 that are still experimental. Neutralizing abilities of 18 of the 19 antibodies "were either abolished or impaired," including ones already authorized for use, they said.

European researchers reported similar results in a separate paper, also posted on Wednesday on bioRxiv. "Omicron was totally or partially resistant to neutralization" by the nine monoclonal antibodies they tested and by antibodies in blood samples from 90 vaccine recipients and COVID-19 survivors.

Both teams also found that even in vaccine recipients who received a booster dose, and in survivors who received vaccines, antibodies had substantially diminished neutralizing power. In these individuals, the European group said, neutralizing antibody levels were 5 to 31 times lower against Omicron than against Delta.

More frequent treatment may help COVID-19 patients on ventilators

A new study considers why COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators have trouble breathing and how refining a common treatment could help save lives.

A thin layer of fluid called pulmonary surfactant lines the air sacs in the lungs, helping to keep the sacs from collapsing at the end of each exhalation. Surfactant was first found to be important in premature babies, who are born without enough surfactant.

The study, published this month in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, shows for the first time that COVID-19 patients on ventilators have less surfactant in their lungs than healthy people.

When researchers treated 10 adult patients with the same artificial surfactant used in preterm babies, the benefit of treatment wore off very quickly and patients needed repeat doses far more often than expected.

The virus that causes COVID-19 infects and kills the lung cells that produce surfactant, but these cells will recover in time once the infection is over, the researchers said. The new findings suggest that in the meantime, "multiple surfactant doses over a number of days will be required ... until the lungs start to make their own surfactant."

Click for a Reuters graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl on vaccines in development.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid and Christine Soares; Editing by Howard Goller)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sputnik V booster strengthens Omicron defence, developer says

    MOSCOW/DUBAI (Reuters) -A booster shot of Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine provides a stronger antibody response against the Omicron variant of COVID-19 than the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine alone, the medicine's developer said on Friday. Moscow's Gamaleya Institute said a preliminary study showed a Sputnik Light booster applied six months after a second Sputnik dose gave better protection against Omicron, which is driving a wave of infections in Europe. "All the serum samples from (revaccinated) people that were tested contained the required level of virus-neutralizing antibodies in relation to the Omicron variant," said Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Institute.

  • Montana woman beats COVID after weeks on ventilator

    A 35-year-old Montana woman spent 7 weeks in the hospital with a severe case of COVID-19. On the day after Thanksgiving, she was able to walk out of the hospital on her own. Meg Oliver has the story.

  • French minister says Macron's reelection would boost growth

    French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says President Emmanuel Macron’s potential reelection next year is “very important” to further boost growth — in a clear endorsement of a candidacy that's not yet been formally announced. Macron is widely expected to seek a second term in the presidential election scheduled for April, but hasn’t officially revealed his intentions. Polls for months have shown Macron, a pro-business centrist, to be the front-runner in next year’s presidential election, where he's set to face major contenders from the right and the far-right.

  • Study suggests antibodies from two Moderna doses less effective at neutralizing omicron

    A preprint study published Wednesday indicated that the antibodies in blood samples from recipients of two Moderna doses were less effective at neutralizing the omicron variant, suggesting an increased risk of symptomatic breakthrough cases. The preliminary research, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, analyzed blood samples from 30 participants fully vaccinated with two Moderna doses. Researchers tested antibodies in the blood with "...

  • Queen Elizabeth cancels pre-Christmas lunch as COVID cases soar

    LONDON (Reuters) -Queen Elizabeth has cancelled a pre-Christmas lunch with her family as a precaution while cases of COVID-19 soar in Britain, a Buckingham Palace source said. England's chief medical officer warned people on Wednesday not to mix with others unless they have to in the run-up to Christmas after Britain recorded its most daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Britain's 95-year-old monarch spent the majority of the pandemic at Windsor Castle to the west of London.

  • RNC Is Said to Agree to Pay Up to $1.6 Million of Trump's Personal Legal Bills

    The Republican National Committee has agreed to cover up to $1.6 million of Donald Trump’s personal legal bills, according to a person familiar with the matter, in an unusual arrangement under which the party is paying to defend the former president from ongoing investigations that focus on his private business practices. The first payments, for $121,670, were made in October to the firm of Trump’s lawyer Ronald P. Fischetti, and were publicly reported last month to the Federal Election Commissi

  • They’re Already Past the Peak in South Africa’s Omicron Ground Zero

    Jeenah Moon via ReutersEven as the world panics over the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the health ministry in South Africa has delivered some encouraging news. On Friday, South Africa’s Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said that hospitalizations are down with Omicron cases compared to previous waves like the deadly Delta surge, and that people in the hospital rarely need oxygen and are less likely to die from the disease.The New Version of the Omicron Variant Is a Sneaky Little

  • DeSantis announces preventative COVID-19 monoclonal treatment available on limited basis

    The state has around 3,100 doses of Evusheld, an antibody combination that can prevent COVID-19 in immunocompromised individuals for up to six months.

  • Former Biden COVID-19 adviser: 'Viral blizzard' about to hit the US

    A former COVID-19 adviser for President Biden's transition on Thursday warned of a "viral blizzard" that is about to hit the U.S. as COVID-19 cases rise and concerns about the omicron variant continue to fester.Michael Osterholm, who served on Biden's coronavirus advisory team during the transition, said in an appearance on CNN that the health care system could be overwhelmed as omicron becomes more prevalent in the U.S."I think we're really...

  • NHL postpones all Flames, Avalanche, Panthers games until Dec. 26

    As COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the league, the NHL has decided to shut down Flames, Panthers and Avalanche games until after the holiday break.

  • ‘It Is Difficult to Watch’: Investigations Launched After Two Paramedics Refuse to Enter a Care Facility to Provide Aid to Man In Cardiac Arrest

    An investigation is underway into the conduct of two Southern California paramedics after they refused to enter a post-acute-care facility last month to assist a […]

  • If You Notice This When You Nod, Get Checked for MS, Experts Say

    Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system that can result in a patchwork of often confounding symptoms. Because no single test can diagnose MS, and because its symptoms can differ so staggeringly from person to person, it often flies under the radar for a long time. This is why doctors are sharing the various symptoms associated with MS—by making them known to the public, patients may be able to piece together the complicated puzzle of their diagnosis with the help of th

  • Pfizer Announces Vaccine Provides Insufficient Protection for Young Children

    Pfizer and BioNTech will modify a clinical trial for their coronavirus vaccine in young children after a two-dose regimen did not produce a sufficient immune response.

  • 8 things we found out were linked to cancer in 2021, from makeup and deodorant to soda and alcohol habits

    Research in 2021 identified carcinogenic chemicals in everyday products like cosmetics and found daily habits like drinking could raise cancer risk.

  • The FDA Approved a New Drug to Prevent COVID-19—Here’s What Experts Think

    AstraZeneca’s Evusheld became the first monoclonal antibody treatment approved by the FDA to prevent COVID-19. Experts explain why it’s so important, and how it could protect against Omicron.

  • Full vaccination against COVID-19 and a breakthrough infection builds 'super immunity,' study finds

    A study out of Oregon finds people fully vaccinated for COVID-19 who get a breakthrough infection end up with what the authors call 'super immunity.'

  • UPDATE 1-Omicron more likely to reinfect than Delta, no milder -study

    The risk of reinfection with the Omicron coronavirus variant is more than five times higher and it has shown no sign of being milder than Delta, a study showed, as cases soar across Europe and threaten year-end festivities. The results of the study by Imperial College London were based on UK Health Security Agency and National Health Service data on people who tested positive for COVID-19 in a PCR test in England between Nov. 29 and Dec. 11. "We find no evidence (for both risk of hospitalisation attendance and symptom status) of Omicron having different severity from Delta," the study said, although it added that data on hospitalisations remains very limited.

  • Duke study: Moderna vaccine less effective against omicron variant, but booster helps

    The study mirrors the results of a similar one involving the Pfizer vaccine.

  • Comedian Trevor Noahs Sues His Orthopedic Surgeon, Says the Doctor Was Negligent and Caused Permanent Injury

    Comedian Trevor Noah sued his doctor and the hospital that he works out of for negligence. The Comedy Central staple contends in a 15-page summons […]

  • Erie County reports 15 COVID-19 deaths, including two people who received booster shots

    Ten of the 15 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday were unvaccinated Erie County residents.