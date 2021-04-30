Antifa fears, UV lights: What the group running Arizona GOP's election audit tried to keep secret

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jane C. Timm
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The private companies hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to recount millions of ballots from the 2020 election are concerned about possible Antifa attacks and planned to use UV lights to hunt for fraud, internal documents released as part of a legal battle with Democrats revealed.

State Senate Republicans and the companies also initially sought National Guard protection for their review of Maricopa County ballots but were turned down by Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, according to one of the documents, which was released Thursday by the Maricopa Superior Court over GOP objections. A judge ruled on Friday that the security document, which was posted publicly to the court's electronic docket on Thursday night, could be sealed by agreement of the parties.

The documents offer a detailed look at the conspiratorial thinking behind an extraordinary partisan hunt for fraud some six months after former President Donald Trump lost the election and began pushing the lie that it was stolen from him.

“It would be comical if it weren't so scary,” Rick Hasen, an election law expert and a professor at the University of California, Irvine, said of the audit.

Republicans and the private companies, lead by the Florida-based cybersecurity company Cyber Ninjas, have fought for the last week in state court to keep details of the audit secret. Incensed Democrats, who say the count is yet another attempt to undermine President Joe Biden's win, sued last week in a last-ditch effort to block the audit from going forward, arguing that the private companies were not properly protecting voter privacy and the secrecy of ballots. The court has so far declined to end the audit, which began last Friday, but has ordered the release of more information.

Republican lawmakers have said that an audit of ballots in Maricopa County, the largest in Arizona, would help them write new election laws and restore trust in the state’s democratic process. After Trump lost the state by around 10,000 votes last year, these same lawmakers spent months questioning the results. Senate Republicans did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Democrats and national voting rights advocates warn that the Republican audit is further compromising Americans' faith in democracy and advancing the stolen election lie that inspired the deadly riot at the Capitol in January. Trump, banned from his usual social media megaphone since the aftermath of the Capitol attack, has released at least eight statements on the audit over the last week, sometimes two a day.

The state of Arizona and Maricopa County have already conducted numerous accuracy tests and hired two independent outside companies to conduct a forensic review of the results of the election; these reviews all confirmed that the county system performed properly, election officials told NBC News.

The audit documents ordered released by the court, meanwhile, reveal an effort that experts say is out of touch with reality.

After Ducey declined to provide National Guard resources, the companies then prepared their own security plan and threat assessment, outlining potential threats to the recount that included Antifa, a network of loosely organized radical groups frequently blamed by Trump allies for violence despite little evidence.

In an “extreme threat scenario,” the assessment suggests that a coordinated attack involving a chemical fire and disrupted traffic could allow the recount facility to be breached.

“Antifa will likely use the backed-up traffic in those six lanes to slow police and fire response to any permitter breach operation,” the assessment says, adding that this could lead to “nearly unmitigated access” to the facility.

One document detailing recount procedure laid out plans to use microscope cameras and shine a “UV-B and UV-A source” on allegedly suspect ballots. But that document doesn't address how common ballot issues would be handled. For example, the document doesn't mention how counters would handle an "overvoted" ballot, where a voter appears to have been trying to vote for more than one candidate.

“The documents definitely have a lack of understanding of the specific way in which elections are conducted in Arizona,” said Tammy Patrick, a former Maricopa County elections official and senior adviser at Democracy Fund, a nonpartisan foundation aiming to improve American elections. “There seems to be a predetermined outcome here that I think is really problematic.”

National voting rights advocates have urged the Department of Justice to send federal monitors to observe the recount, an unprecedented situation they argue could easily run afoul of federal election laws. The ultraviolet lights, they say, are likely damaging ballots.

The audit has been engulfed in litigation, controversy and conspiracy theories from the outset.

Cyber Ninja's CEO, Doug Logan, reportedly advanced 2020 conspiracy theories online, and refuses to say how much money he will make on this audit. The audit is funded with $150,000 in taxpayer dollars, as well as an undisclosed number of private donations whose names are still shrouded in secrecy.

Logan and Ken Bennett, a former Republican secretary of state of Arizona who is overseeing the audit at the request of the GOP-controlled state Senate, sparred with reporters over how much the effort would cost in a contentious news conference last week.

"There are organizations, individuals, people across the country that are interested in the same things," Bennett said of the donors, later adding that "it doesn't matter who paid for it."

Democrats say Senate Republicans have been unprepared and unserious in their efforts.

“It was obvious that the Senate had not thought this through,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, told NBC News this week. “They've really just been making it up as they go along.”

When lawyers for Senate Republicans won legal custody of the ballots and election machinery this year, it became clear the lawmakers didn’t have anywhere to put the materials. Republicans later rented an arena at the state fairgrounds and say they will finish the counting by mid-May.

“My people are telling me that it would take months,” said Jack Sellers, the Republican chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, who oversaw the 2020 election. “In the time frame they have, how on earth are you going to count 2.1 million ballots?”

Sellers, who repeatedly stressed that the elected supervisors were not involved in the audit, said he’s particularly worried about what auditors are doing to the county’s election equipment; he said he expects the machines will need to be recertified by federally approved companies before they can be used again.

“If any person that is not qualified to work on those machines goes into them, then they would have to go through a certification process again, and that could be very expensive,” he said.

His office later told NBC News that the estimated cost of such an effort would be in the tens of thousands of dollars. When the county signed over the ballots to Senate Republicans, Sellers said it wrote up an indemnification waiver asking them to cover any costs incurred by such an audit, though he’s not confident that will happen.

“One way or another, it sounds like the taxpayer is going to pay for whatever this costs,” he said.

He added: "People keep saying what are we afraid of? We’re not afraid of anything, if we were afraid of anything we wouldn't have hired independent auditors."

Media access to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum arena where the count is taking place was initially limited unless reporters agreed to be volunteer observers. When one reporter from The Arizona Republic did so, she noticed that proper procedures for handling ballots were not being followed after she spotted blue pens near ballots. Election officials say red or green pens are used to ensure that ink does not spoil or change a vote, because ballot-counting machines can read blue or black ink.

One America News Network, a right-wing cable channel, has been given special access to cover the audit and reported that audit workers were using ultra-violet light to search for watermarks — a possible reference to a thoroughly debunked QAnon conspiracy that Trump secretly watermarked ballots to prove voter fraud.

“It's a bunch of bull!” Hobbs said of the alleged watermarks. “They're making stuff up."

She immediately apologized.

"Sorry, sorry. I am riled up about this,” Hobbs said.

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona vote recount contractor releases privacy policies

    A contractor overseeing the Arizona Senate's unprecedented recount of 2.1 million ballots from the November election complied Thursday with a court order and released its policies for ensuring voter privacy and ballot secrecy. The release of three documents by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas came a day after a Maricopa County judge refused to allow the company or the Republican-led Senate to keep the material secret and ordered it made public. Judge Daniel Martin gave them a day to appeal, but they declined.

  • Fact check: No evidence election audit in Maricopa County has found widespread election fraud

    Officials have not announced the audit in Maricopa County found evidence of widespread fraud. The Arizona Senate confirmed this claim is false.

  • Prosecutor probed over Capitol riot interview leaves post

    The former acting U.S. attorney in Washington, who was under investigation over an interview to CBS’ “60 Minutes” about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, has left the Justice Department and can no longer be subject to any potential disciplinary action for the interview. Michael Sherwin is no longer an employee at the Department of Justice, agency spokesman Joshua Stueve said. Sherwin, who until recently was leading the investigation into the Jan. 6 riot, suggested during the interview that some of the rioters could face rarely used sedition charges, something he had suggested previously in several news conferences.

  • Republican Conspiracy-Theorizing Allows Democrats to Deflect Legitimate Criticism

    Civic-minded Americans of all political stripes have plenty of reason to dislike the online proliferation of culture-war conspiracy theories: They raise partisan temperatures, distract from real issues, and foreclose the possibility of compromise. But Republican partisans should be particularly hostile to the growing brand of toxic right-wing culture-war nonsense for an entirely self-interested reason: Democrats use it to cast even the most rational and widely shared critiques as loony. When right-wing celebrities such as Representative Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump Jr. rant about how Biden is going to steal your cheeseburger before spending your tax dollars on Kamala Harris’s children’s book, they’re inadvertently providing cover for Democrats who’d like to pretend that every national Republican — and their voters — dons tin foil hats before going out the door in the morning. White House press secretary Jen Psaki is a pro at this particular sleight-of-hand, as were her predecessors in the Obama White House communications shop. Psaki demonstrated this mastery during her Thursday appearance on her predecessors’ podcast, Pod Save America. “How did you guys come to the decision to leave out [Biden’s] one-burger-a-month plan?” former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer asked Psaki with a chuckle. “In all seriousness, it speaks to the broader challenge you face everyday in getting his message out,” Pfeiffer continued. “You have this totally messed up information ecosystem, you have Republicans who are actively engaging in disinformation. After the speech, Kevin McCarthy went on Hannity and once again brought up the disproved burger lie. How are you thinking about how you navigate that on a day-to-day basis.” “It’s a challenge because last week there was a whole day . . . about whether or not the vice president’s books were being distributed through packages that were going at the shelters,” Psaki responded. “I mean it’s crazy, of course not. . . . Our focus so far has been on trying not to get distracted by sideshows that are attempts by Republicans to distract us. So whether it’s Dr. Seuss or even for a while it was school reopening — as if we were against school reopening — and that was even in Senator Scott’s speech last night.” Did you catch that? Scott’s entirely reasonable criticism of Democrats’ failure to challenge their teachers’-union benefactors on school reopening is equivalent to pedaling nonsense Daily Mail articles about Joe Biden trying to steal your cheeseburger. When right-wing political and entertainment figures spread conspiracy theories, they don’t just make everyone dumber and angrier, they hand their political opponents a shield to deflect real criticism.

  • Harvey Weinstein Faces Extradition to Los Angeles in One Month

    Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys are running out of ways to stall his extradition to Los Angeles to face 11 charges of rape and sexual assault. Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence at a maximum security prison near Buffalo, N.Y. His attorneys have sought to delay his extradition as long as possible, arguing that his treatment for […]

  • Rudy Giuliani makes wild claims about FBI raid in interview with Tucker Carlson

    Rudy Giuliani appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight Thursday for a bizarre first television interview since his home and office were raided by the FBI early Wednesday morning. Giuliani is suspected of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act in connection with his dealings in Ukraine. Investigators seized electronic devices, but, according to Giuliani, not every electronic device. Giuliani has long claimed to have hard drives belonging to President Biden’s son, Hunter, which he says contain incriminating evidence. Giuliani claims to have offered the devices to the federal agents, but says they refused. Giuliani also attacked the Department of Justice, claiming that the investigators are the ones committing crimes. But investigators had been trying for some time to get these same warrants, but were blocked by senior Trump appointees at the DOJ. The fact is that warrants such as these require investigators to convince a judge that a crime has been committed and that obtaining the electronic devices will provide further proof.

  • Woman who called police on Black delivery driver faces hate crime charge, CA cops say

    She used “hateful language disparaging people of color,” authorities said.

  • Voting rights groups ask for federal intervention in Arizona, where a company owned by a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist is conducting an 'audit' of the 2020 election

    The groups are asking the US Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to "deploy federal monitors" to safeguard 2.1 million ballots.

  • Mountain lion’s ‘unusual’ appearance in Texas national park sparks a mystery

    Where did this mountain lion come from? A Texas national park wants to know.

  • Mars helicopter gets extra month of flying as rover's scout

    NASA’s little Mars helicopter has gotten a reprieve. Instead of wrapping up flight tests at the beginning of May, NASA is giving its Ingenuity helicopter at least an extra month to tackle tough new terrain and serve as a scout for its companion rover, Perseverance. Ingenuity was attempting its fourth flight Friday afternoon; Thursday’s effort failed because of a known software error.

  • 'Rudy's an idiot' who 'drinks too much': Michael Cohen relishes Giuliani's legal woes and predicts he'll flip on Trump

    The former Trump fixer Michael Cohen laughed at the current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's legal troubles, telling CNN, "Rudy, I told you so!"

  • Kinzinger goes to Texas in search of anti-Trump Republicans

    Adam Kinzinger came to Texas this week to hunt unicorns. The Illinois congressman was looking for Republicans who, like him, see former President Donald Trump as a scourge on their party and a threat to democracy. Kinzinger met privately with one sympathetic Republican, former President George W. Bush, on his first day in the state.

  • Opposing View: Joe Biden's first 100 days in office have been a complete failure

    Opposing View: Biden presidency has largely consisted of taking credit for Donald Trump's achievements and undoing commonsense Republican policies.

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Timeline Continues to Heat Up

    Live look at me checking out their Instagrams together: 🥵🥵🥵

  • Pro-Trump web forums are abuzz with directions to forge Covid vaccine cards

    Vaccination card fraud is percolating online, leading the CDC to ask states to remove online versions.

  • How Kamala Harris is forging her own path as vice president — while not overshadowing Biden

    Kamala Harris is carefully carving out a role for herself. She cannot be perceived as overshadowing President Biden, which has sometimes proven difficult.

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Plains, Georgia on Thursday, hours after the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress to debut his expansive domestic agenda, to meet with his longtime ally Jimmy Carter. The visit also follows the recent death of Mr Carter’s vice president Walter Mondale, who died on 19 April in Minneapolis. “For decades, he has been my loyal and dedicated friend,” Mr Carter said in a filmed statement during the 2020 Democratic National Convention securing Mr Biden’s nomination.

  • Stephen Miller mocked after criticising Biden speech for lacking ‘warmth’

    The former Trump staffer is credited as the architect of the migrant child separation policy

  • Pope's anti-corruption decree for Vatican limits gifts to 40 euros

    (Reuters) -Pope Francis issued a new decree on Thursday mandating full economic disclosure and controls for Vatican managers, including cardinals, and stipulating that no one can accept personal gifts worth more than 40 euros ($49). The decree followed another papal law last May in which Francis tightened rules for Vatican procurement contracts. The practice of gift-giving among Catholic clerics was the source of several scandals in the Church in recent years.