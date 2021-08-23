Antigay Catholic Newsletter Threatens to Out More Priests via Grindr

Rachel Shatto
·3 min read
Pope Francis
Pope Francis

The Vatican is concerned that The Pillar, a newsletter-based publication run by anti-LGBTQ+ members of the Church’s hierarchy who outed a priest using Grindr data last month, is just getting started.

In its initial report, the newsletter claimed that Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill, the highest-ranking American cleric who is not a bishop, was likely having sex with men he met through Grindr and had been doing so for years. Burrill resigned as general secretary shortly after the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) was informed of the coming report.

In subsequent reports, the newsletter alleged that it has obtained further online dating app data that implicates high-ranking officials in the Catholic church as engaging in gay sex. Although it has stopped short of outing anyone specific, the concern is that the reports go beyond leaders here in the U.S. (a second report claimed the publication had data showing dating app use within the Archdiocese of Newark, N.J.) but potentially to the highest ranks of the Vatican.

According to a third report, “at least 16 mobile devices emitted signals from the hookup app Grindr” and “16 other devices showed the use of other location-based hookup or dating apps, both heterosexual and homosexual” from “within the non-public areas of the Vatican City State” in 2018, The Pillar alleges.

The series of allegations has left the church “on edge” according to The New York Times. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed that officials met with The Pillar in June, but elected not to respond to the report. He did not indicate if the Vatican planned to investigate the claims.

The Pillar reports also highlight the culture war within the church between supporters of Pope Francis and his conservative critics, according to the Times. Church officials are in the awkward position of being stuck between an inflexible vow of celibacy and the use of private cell phones to publicly shame and police priests' behavior.

“If someone who has made a promise of celibacy or a vow of chastity has a dating app on his or her phone, that is asking for trouble,” Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin of Newark said during a Zoom panel, the Times reported. “I would also say that I think there are very questionable ethics around the collection of this data of people who allegedly may have broken their promises,” he added, referring to The Pillar’s practices.

Catholic liberals are also criticizing The Pillar’s report for attempting to conflate homosexuality and pedophilia. The use of this harmful stereotype is part of an ongoing effort by Catholic conservatives — like those behind the publication — to blame the church’s sexual abuse scandal on gay men within the priesthood.

While the church isn’t currently investigating the claims, Grindr has initiated an inquiry into how its data was obtained. “We’re hyper-aware of the risks of our users,” Grindr CEO Jeff Bonforte told LGBTQ Nation. “We not only have information about industry risks, but we’re also very aware of all the challenges the queer community faces around the world.”

In a blog post titled “In Response To A Small Blog’s Homophobic Witch Hunt To Out A Gay Priest,” the hookup app outlined the possible methods in which The Pillar may have obtained the anonymous data, none of which involve a breach of Grindr itself.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cardinal Burke off ventilator, still hospitalized with COVID

    A high-ranking Roman Catholic cardinal who was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 is off a ventilator and is being moved out of intensive care, according to officials at a Wisconsin shrine that he founded. Cardinal Raymond Burke was to return to a regular hospital room Saturday at an undisclosed location, the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse said in a statement. Burke, 73, one of the Catholic Church’s most outspoken conservatives and a vaccine skeptic, had been sedated and on a ventilator following his tweet Aug. 10 that he had contracted the coronavirus.

  • Indisputable Proof That Queen Elizabeth Is the Master of Small Talk

    From Angela Merkel to to Scott Morrison, the monarch can chit-chat with anyone

  • Iowa man charged in Capitol riot seeks to avoid jail return

    An Iowa man charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked a judge not to send him back to jail even though he was caught violating the terms of his pretrial release by accessing the internet. Douglas Jensen's lawyer, Christopher Davis, wrote in a court filing Sunday that Jensen concedes that he violated the terms of his release by accessing a video-sharing website that features misinformation about COVID-19 vaccinations and the 2020 presidential election. “Mr. Jensen knew that this was not allowed and is prepared to accept the consequences of his actions,” Davis wrote, though he told U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly that Jensen had complied with all of the other terms of his release and asked him to give Jensen another chance.

  • Queen Elizabeth To Allow Prince Andrew To Keep Honorary Military Title: Report

    Some have said the move would be hypocritical, considering Prince Harry was stripped of his military titles earlier this year.

  • Mozambique 'tuna bond' scandal: Ex-President Guebuza's son on trial

    Mozambique's biggest corruption scandal led donors to cut funding and an economic crisis.

  • James Craig: Whitmer has made it all about her

    STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan — James Craig, the recently retired Detroit police chief who has served in law enforcement for the past four decades, will soon announce that he is seeking the Republican Party's nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022.

  • Analysis — Making it Hard When the Stakes Are High: Inside an Increasingly Chaotic (and Divisive) Back-to-School Season

    A K-12 school system that is fully re-opened and safely operating would be the hallmark of America’s return to social and economic health. In fact, nothing would better demonstrate that America has the upper hand on COVID, including the Delta variant, than sustainably offering in-person education for every school-aged child nationwide going forward. And we […]

  • Arizona election audit report to be handed over to Republican state lawmakers

    Republicans in the Arizona state Senate will receive the report from the firm that conducted an audit of Maricopa County's 2020 election results. Christina Ruffini spoke with Tucson Weekly Executive Editor Jim Nintzel about why we won't know what's in the report right away and why election officials and experts alike say the findings, regardless of what they are, won't be credible.

  • Op-Ed: 500 years after Cortés' conquest of the Aztecs, Mexico's Indigenous roots live on

    Mexico has never been a place with a homogenized identity. It currently has 68 languages, 63 of which are spoken by Indigenous people.

  • Make Filipino pork adobo for dinner, then use the leftovers in a tasty torta

    One of the best things about pork adobo is that it gets even better with time.

  • Will Saharan dust affect Miami weather forecast? There’s one good thing about the haze

    Saharan dust lingers over South Florida on Monday, with another plume on the way.

  • De Blasio declares Henri emergency in NYC

    New York City has been placed in a state of emergency Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Saturday as storm preparations grew more urgent as Hurricane Henri closed in on the Northeast of the United States. (Aug. 21)

  • Pandemic and sluggish growth take a hit on Modi

    A nationwide poll finds only 24% of respondents see the Indian leader as 'best suited' to be the next PM.

  • Romania's LGBT community sees gains, ongoing rights struggle

    The last person jailed for being gay in Romania walked free in 1998. The 20th anniversary of the abolishment of Article 200, which authorized prison sentences of up to five years for same-sex relations, was one cause for celebration during the gay pride parade and festival held in Romania's capital this month. People danced, waved rainbow flags and watched performances at Bucharest Pride 2021, an event that would have been unimaginable a generation earlier.

  • MPL Philippines partners with Lawson for exclusive merchandise

    The MPL Philippines said in a press release that its new partnership with Lawson "marks an exciting hallmark" for the league that will bring it "one step closer to lifestyle audiences in the Philippines".

  • Josh McDaniels: Cam Newton certainly is the starter now and he’s done a good job

    The Patriots appear to have a pair of viable options to start at quarterback in Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones. Both QBs performed well in New England’s second preseason matchup against Philadelphia on Thursday. Newton completed 8-of-9 passes for 103 yards with a touchdown. Jones finished 13-of-19 for 146 yards, leading three scoring drives. [more]

  • France to re-bury U.S.-born Josephine Baker alongside other French luminaries in Pantheon

    France to re-bury U.S.-born Josephine Baker alongside other French luminaries in Pantheon

  • Bears’ Matt Nagy shares injury updates ahead of Monday’s practice

    The Bears have been ravaged by injuries, but there was some good news on the injury front with the return of RT Germain Ifedi and others.

  • Cole pitches streaking Yanks past Twins; Sunday's game PPD

    Gerrit Cole struck out Josh Donaldson with the bases loaded to end the fifth inning and got through the sixth throwing shutout ball, and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 7-1 Saturday for their season-high ninth straight win. Giancarlo Stanton had a two-run double during a five-run fifth and Luke Voit remained red hot as the Yankees moved to 21-5 since dropping three of four at Boston in late July. Bronx-raised Yankees infielder Andrew Velazquez hit his first career homer in the eighth inning, bringing his family in the stands to tears.

  • Afghan Central Bank Chief Warns of Economic Crisis

    Aug.23 -- Afghanistan’s exiled central bank chief warns the new Taliban-led government faces potential economic crisis. Ajmal Ahmady says the nation's currency is expected to remain weak after falling to record lows. He says as most of the central bank’s more than&nbsp;$9 billion in&nbsp;assets are frozen&nbsp;by the U.S the fiscal challenge is large. Tracy Alloway reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."