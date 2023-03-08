Antigua and Barbuda is preparing to auction off an 'abandoned' $81 million superyacht linked to a Russian oligarch, reports say

The Alfa Nero in Venice, Italy. VWPICS/Nano Calvo/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

An $81 million superyacht linked to a Russian oligarch is reportedly set to be auctioned off.

The 81.2-meter Alfa Nero has been linked to Russian chemicals magnate Andrey Guryev.

An Antigua and Barbuda government minister reportedly said the "abandoned" yacht risks becoming a "hazard."

An $81 million superyacht linked to a Russian oligarch is set to be auctioned off by the Antigua and Barbuda government, according to multiple reports.

The Alfa Nero was "abandoned" in Falmouth Harbour, Antigua, in February 2022, the month Russia invaded Ukraine, and risks becoming a "hazard" because it's not being maintained, information minister Melford Nicholas was reported as saying.

The US Department of the Treasury has linked the Alfa Nero to Andrey Guryev, a Russian oligarch who the department says is a "close associate" of President Vladimir Putin. Guryev was sanctioned by the US in August, by the UK in April, and by the EU in March 2022.

Guryev is one of Russia's wealthiest individuals with a net worth of $10.1 billion, according to Bloomberg. He founded PhosAgro, a leading Russian chemical company, per the Treasury department.

The 81.2-meter Alfa Nero was built by Oceanco and can accommodate 12 guests in six staterooms and 28 crew, according to Boat International. The yacht features a swimming pool and gym, among other amenities, per photos published by Boat International.

The Antigua and Barbuda government said the Alfa Nero will be auctioned off if its owner doesn't claim it within 10 days of sale notices being placed in the media, according to the reports.

The Antigua and Barbuda government didn't respond to Insider's request for comment.

The Guardian reported that Guryev has denied being the owner of the Alfa Nero. Insider was unable to reach Guryev for comment.

The Treasury department said in August that the Alfa Nero was a "blocked property" of Guryev's, and that he reportedly bought the yacht for $120 million in 2014.

Guryev served in the Russian government until 2013, per the Treasury department. The UK described Guryev as an "oligarch" when it sanctioned him in April.

