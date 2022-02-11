🌱 Antioch Chamber CEO Search + Taxpayers Beware + BART Funding

Happy Saturday, neighbors! Here's everything happening in town today.

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine. High: 74 Low: 44.

🏡 When it's time to buy or sell, be sure clients think of you first. See how we can help build your reputation as the go-to real estate pro in Concord. Learn more here.

Here are the top stories today in Concord:

The Contra Costa County Assessor has issued a warning to taxpayers to be aware of solicitors offering to lower your property taxes for a fee due to COVID-19. Any property tax adjustments related to a downturn in the economy which resulted in a decline in property value as of lien date January 1, 2022, has been applied to this year's tax bills. See full text from the county assessor at the link. (Contra Costa Herald) The City of Concord will continue its redistricting process at a public hearing on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7 p.m., when the City Council will review draft plans (maps), which are available for review on the City's Redistricting web page. The final adopted map is due to the County by April 17, 2022. (Press Release Desk) BART will likely need a new funding source in the coming years, the transit agency’s budget officials said Thursday, as relying mostly on fare revenue is not expected to support operating expenses through the end of the decade. BART’s fare revenue has been unable to consistently reach beyond an average of 30 percent of its pre-pandemic levels over the last two years. BART now projects it will only reach 36 percent of its pre-pandemic ridership when the fiscal year ends June 30, a significant drop from the 53 percent of pre-pandemic ridership the agency projected in the FY 2022 budget. To make up for the long-term loss in fare revenue, BART officials said they are in the exploratory stage of placing a revenue-generating measure on a future ballot, most likely in November 2024. (Claycord.com) Two men driving a metallic green work truck are believed to be stealing very expensive bicycles and other items from garages in the Lamorinda area, according to at least one victim. Police believe the truck the men are using was recently stolen, so they may be changing up vehicles again soon. One resident has supplied a picture of the truck and one of the suspects. You can see them at this link. (News 24/680) The Antioch Chamber of Commerce has announced that they will be actively recruiting for a new full time CEO. The Chamber "is looking for an innovative entrepreneur with vision to help represent the business community and support businesses in the new normal." Anyone interested in applying for the CEO position is asked to submit their resume along with three references via email to frontdeskadmin@antiochchamber.com or mail them to Antioch Chamber of Commerce at 101 H St, Ste 4 Antioch CA 94509. The deadline for applications will be Friday March 11th, 2022. (East County Today)

Story continues

Today in Concord:

Bay Area Crisis Nursery Annual Crab Feed & Auction 2022 - a night of community, crab, and giving, at Carondelet High School in Concord. All proceeds directly support the Nursery! (5:00 PM)

See Led Kaapana LIVE in Concord w/ special guest Fran Guidry at House of Hawaiian Music at The Cue. (7:00 PM)

No Duh, world's greatest tribute to No Doubt & Gwen Stefani will be at Retro Junkie in Walnut Creek. (9:00 PM)

Lance Michael Cornwell Band will be Live! at Mavericks in Pleasanton! (9:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Vote for your favorite Antioch businesses in the 2021 People’s Choice Awards ! You have until Friday, March 11 to send in your ballot and vote for your favorite Antioch businesses. (Antioch Herald)

If you've put off the inevitable Valentine's Day planning, East Bay restaurants are happy to help out! Here's a list of some Diablo Magazine favorites to get you started! (Diablo Magazine)

The Walnut Creek Spring 2022 Activity Guide is now available for viewing! Spring registration starts at 9:00am on February 23. View the guide here.





More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Therapy With Kathy —

Add your business here

Events:

Open House - 7 Limewood Place, Pleasant Hill (February 12)

Crab Feed to-go special at Roxx On Main (February 12)

Valentines Day Comedy Starring Kabir Singh (AGT) Live in Danville SHOW 2! (February 12)

Make this Valentines one to remember with Fresh Baked Specialty Cupcakes (February 14)

SIR Br8 - Discussion of the Future of Renewable Energy at the Member Luncheon on February 14 (February 14)

Taxes in Retirement Webinar (February 22)

Add your event

Job listings:

Part Time Professional Dog Walker -$16/hour (Details)

Add your job listing

Loving the Concord Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business showcased in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at Concord-Ca@Patch.com

That's it for today. I'll see you soon!

— Jeri Karges

About me: Jeri Karges has been living in and loving the Sacramento region for over 30 years. Her passion is finding new and unique ways to enjoy the city and surrounding areas. On weekends, you can find her pestering her friends to sample the restaurant that doesn't have silverware, or try their hand at throwing an axe. Jeri also enjoys writing about retirement planning at https://rockinretirement.subst...

This article originally appeared on the Concord Patch