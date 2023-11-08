Antioch home damaged after fire breaks out in garage

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A garage fire that sparked at an Antioch home late Tuesday night has been extinguished.

The fire occurred at a home in the 4300 block of Mystic Valley Court on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The Nashville Fire Department said the homeowner was driving home when they saw smoke coming out the garage and immediately called 911.

At the scene, a fire chief told a News 2 crew that the fire appears to have started in the garage. No one was inside the home, and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross was called in to help assist the family, according to personnel on scene.

No other information was immediately released.

