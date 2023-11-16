Antioch man arrested for allegedly selling illegal weapons

(BCN) — Brentwood police said Wednesday afternoon they arrested a man in Antioch for illegally selling unlicensed firearms in connection with a months-long investigation.

Officers this week executed a search warrant in the 2300 Block of Sycamore Drive in Antioch and arrested 21-year-old Jonathan Navarro-Parra.

During the search, police found a .38 Smith & Wesson revolver and a loaded 9mm Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol. Neither gun was registered to Navarro-Parra.

Man found in suitcase on Lake Merritt identified

Officers also found various calibers of ammunition, a large amount of currency, a 50-round drum magazine, along with other evidence indicating the sale of marijuana.

Navarro-Parra was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of various firearm and narcotic-related crimes.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.