Antioch man arrested for hit and run that killed pedestrian on Hwy 4

(KRON) — Police arrested an Antioch man on Wednesday in connection to a fatal hit and run earlier this month that killed a pedestrian on Highway 4 near Discovery Bay, according to California Highway Patrol Contra Costa.

Javier Dominguez Ramirez, 32, was allegedly driving on westbound Highway 4 on Nov. 11 when he struck a pedestrian and did not stop, fleeing the scene, police said. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

Parents of San Jose toddler who died of fentanyl toxicity charged with murder

Ramirez was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for felony hit and run and is being held on a $50,000 bail, CHP said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.