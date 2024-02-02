Antioch police search for man connected to shooting

(KRON) — Authorities are searching for a person of interest in a shooting that happened last month. The Antioch Police Department released surveillance images of a man involved in a shooting that happened on Jan. 3.

(Antioch Police Department)

The shooting happened around 8:37 p.m. on the 1000 block of Sycamore Drive. Upon police arrival, a victim was located and later taken to the hospital. The person was listed to be in stable condition.

The person of interest was not identified by police. APD did not release further information about the individual.

Anyone with information about the person of interest’s location is asked to contact APD Detective Duffy at 925-779-6884.

