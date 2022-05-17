Dispute over $100 leads to exchange of gunfire, man dead, suspect injured

An argument over $100 led to an exchange of gunfire outside an Antioch apartment killing one and injuring a suspect, police said.

Metro Nashville police officers were called to the 300 block of Hickory Hollow Terrace about 2:45 p.m. Monday after the shooting.

Anthony Lovell Carter, 31, went to an apartment complex along Hickory Hollow Terrace with three friends to confront 26-year-old Tracy Jackson over the alleged unpaid debt.

After confronting Jackson, Carter returned to his BMW, pulled out of a parking space and up to the gate to exit the complex, police said. While waiting for the gate to open, Jackson pulled up behind them in a Jeep.

Jackson got out of the Jeep and began an argument with Carter once again. He then allegedly returned to his Jeep, pulled out a gun and opened fire upon the victim, police said.

The victim's three friends then returned fire in self-defense, grazing the suspect, police said.

Jackson was taken by a friend from the apartment complex to TriStar Century Farms Emergency Room before being transferred to TriStar Skyline Medical Center. Carter was taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but died there.

Jackson will be taken into custody as soon as he's discharged from the hospital on a charge of criminal homicide, police said.

