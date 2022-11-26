Antioquia Gold Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: CA$0.003 loss per share (vs CA$0.003 profit in 3Q 2021)

Antioquia Gold (CVE:AGD) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$22.4m (down 19% from 3Q 2021).

Net loss: CA$2.49m (down by 183% from CA$3.00m profit in 3Q 2021).

CA$0.003 loss per share (down from CA$0.003 profit in 3Q 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Antioquia Gold shares are down 25% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Antioquia Gold (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

