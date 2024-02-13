Antique appraisals, flea market coming to Moses Lake Saturday

Feb. 13—MOSES LAKE — Local residents will have a chance to learn the truth about their family heirlooms and mantel dust-catchers, and maybe pick up a few treasures, Saturday at the Frosty Finds Flea Market and Appraisal Fair.

The event, sponsored by the Moses Lake Creative District and held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Moses Lake Civic Center, will feature celebrity appraiser Grant Zahajko, a third-generation Washington auctioneer and appraiser who has served as a collectible and sports memorabilia appraiser for the TV show "Antiques Roadshow" since 2011. The cost to appraise an item is $10. Those who would like to have their items checked out can reserve a time at https://bit.ly/FrostyFindsML. Walk-ins may be accepted, said Moses Lake Museum & Art Center Creative Programs Coordinator Jenni Shelton, depending on how busy it is, but reservations are recommended. For those who would rather not reserve online, Shelton added, she can accept reservations by phone at 509-764-3823.

Firearms, jewelry and chemicals cannot be accepted for appraisal, Shelton said. Appraisals are verbal and take about five minutes.

"We're really excited (to have Zahajko)," Shelton said. "One of our museum patrons went to an auction in Davenport and made the connection, and he reached out to us."

While the appraisals are going on in the Civic Center Auditorium, the flea market will be in full swing out in the Avenue, the large common space in the Civic Center. The Creative District is looking for hand-crafted items, antiques, fine art, fiber arts, vintage toys and games, comic books, sports memorabilia, and collectibles. The vendor fee is $50 and includes a 10x10-foot space with one six-foot table and two chairs, with additional tables available for $10. Vendor applications are still being accepted through Monday and are available by calling Shelton or emailing her at jshelton@cityofml.com.

Funds raised at the Frosty Finds Flea Market and Appraisal Fair go to the Moses Lake Creative District, which is a collaboration between the city, the Downtown Moses Lake Association, Columbia Basin Allied Arts and the museum, Shelton said.

"It's a fundraiser for the Creative District, for our programs that we'll be doing this year," Shelton said. "We put on the summer concert series — that's our big thing that we're doing right now — but we have lots of other fun plans for the future."

