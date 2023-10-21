Antique fire truck gifted to Portsmouth Fire Department for parades and events

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Fire Department recently gifted a 1920 American LaFrance chemical fire truck from James Dunaway, owner of Bayberry Vintage Autos in Hampton.

Fire Chief William McQuillen said the truck has an estimated value of between $40,000 and $60,000.

According to Bayberry Vintage Auto, "the beautiful chemical engine is powered by the T-head four-cylinder engine with dual ignition and two spark plugs per cylinder. It was first purchased by an Iowa fire company and used for many years before being retired by a more modern and powerful unit. It is still complete with the original order documents and manuals from the date of delivery and remains as capable as ever.

“With its roots going back to 1832, America LaFrance is perhaps the oldest and most recognized of all manufacturers of fire trucks. From the dawn of fire protection, American LaFrance was there employing horse-drawn and later steam-powered fire trucks. In 1907, the first motorized trucks were hitting the streets of America in multiple capacities. Some were ladder trucks, some were hose trucks and combination pumpers, and many were purpose-built chemical trucks like this example, for extinguishing oil, electrical and aircraft fires.”

The Fire Commission voted to accept the gift at its Oct. 10 meeting. The City Council approved it Oct. 16.

McQuillen said the Portsmouth Fire Department expects to use the antique fire truck in future parades and special educational events.

"We are excited to have this historic 1920 American LaFrance fire truck," McQuillen said. "We're looking forward to getting it out in the public. Something like this, that has been so well-maintained for over 100 years, people want to see it, and we are so happy to do that.”

