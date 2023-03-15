Antique gun allegedly brandished during argument on New Bedford waterfront

NEW BEDFORD - Police units responded to Merrill's Wharf regarding an argument between two fishermen Monday at 11 a.m.

One accused the other of pulling a gun on him, Public Information Officer Lt. Scott Carola said.

He said a "cap style black powder" gun that shoots musket balls was discovered on one of the individuals involved and was seized.

New Bedford police speak with a fisherman during an investigation of a gun incident aboard a fishing boat.

There were no arrests but a show-cause hearing has been requested in court regarding the matter that could result in charges.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Antique gun allegedly pulled during New Bedford waterfront argument