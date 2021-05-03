'Antique Roadshow' flips the script with celebrity editions

This image released by WGBH-TV shows Katy Kane, left, as she appraises celebrity chef Carla Hall’s vintage purse collection in an episode of "Antiques Roadshow Celebrity Edition," airing May 10 on PBS. (WGBH/PBS via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK KENNEDY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Chef, cookbook author and TV host Carla Hall has always wondered about an antique wooden highchair her family has long cherished.

What is its history? How much is it worth?

She finally got answers when PBS' “Antiques Roadshow” visited her Washington, D.C., home. It turns out that the highchair is not hand carved and dates to between 1880-1920. It's worth only about $100.

Even so, Hall still adores it. She and her husband are remodeling their home in a more modern style, but the highchair is staying.

“This will still be front and center somewhere in our modern house,” she says after the TV visit. “I’m not selling anything.”

Hall was one of several celebrity guests on four new special episodes of “Antiques Roadshow” that were filmed during the pandemic.

The producers flipped the script. Instead of people — and their would-be treasures — coming to meet the appraisers in a big hall, the appraisers went to the people. And this time, the people were famous.

“I think it’s very humanizing. They share with you this very vulnerable moment. They are just like any other ‘Roadshow’ guest,” says “Antique Roadshow” executive producer Marsha Bemko.

The first celebrity edition airs Monday and features comedian Jay Leno, actor S. Epatha Merkerson, author Jason Reynolds, Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan and pro golfer Dottie Pepper. Celebrities have appeared on “Antique Roadshow” before, but this is the first time they've been featured for an entire episode.

Kerrigan gets a pair of her Olympic medals appraised as well as several competitive costumes, including the Vera Wang wedding dress outfit she wore at the 1992 Olympics. A torch from the 1996 Summer Olympics that she bought for $300 as part of a relay is now worth as much as $7,000.

Reynolds wanted to know about the value of a Langston Hughes letter, an advanced reader copy of Claude Brown’s “Manchild in the Promised Land” and a first edition signed copy of Toni Morrison’s “Beloved.” Merkerson has a collection of Black memorabilia, and Pepper has a golf cup and an heirloom table.

Leno needs a lot more help from the team. He and his wife were instantly smitten by a 16,000-square foot estate in Newport, Rhode Island, and bought it pretty much on the spot, with all the furnishings. But he has no idea what he's got, from paintings to sculptures.

“He did knock on the door and buy everything — ketchup included — and doesn’t know what’s in there. So it was a real chance for us to help him,” says Bemko.

Future episodes — airing May 10, May 17 and May 24 — include the likes of humorist John Hodgman, actor Ronny Chieng, cartoonist Mo Willems, journalist Soledad O’Brien, fashion designer Christian Siriano and TV personality Carson Kressley.

“This is true across the board of everybody we visited on this show and all the others: They are human beings like you and me,” says Bemko. “They really are curious about what they own and they want to know, and not just because of the money. It’s not all about the value.”

The celebrity episodes were a clever answer to the pandemic and a chance to shake things up during the 25th anniversary of “Antique Roadshow.”

Initially, with flying not an option, the celebrities chosen to be featured were within driving distance of the show's Boston headquarters at WGBH. Everyone had to drive in separate cars, stay masked until cameras were rolling and were COVID-19 tested regularly. Some celebrities felt more comfortable displaying their collectibles on their lawn. Others allowed appraisers inside.

For Hall, a fan of the show, it was a chance to get answers for the items her family has long held dear, including an antique table, old seltzer bottles and chic handbags collected by her grandmother.

Hall also learned something. Her highchair converts into a stroller, something neither she nor her mother knew until the appraiser pointed it out. “That just was so wild,” she recalls. “I never knew that it did that. That was the biggest shock.”

She says she found the visiting “Antique Roadshow” experience interesting and fun: “I wanted to know the story before they got to me, but I didn’t care about the value of them because they meant so much to me,” she says.

The celebrity editions are infused with good will and gentle education as is the original show. Or, as Bemko puts it, “we ultimately teach history with material culture.”

“That is the beauty of what ‘Roadshow’ does: You are actually learning history, but not in a way that you even noticed,” she adds.

While the celebrity episodes were born out of necessity, Bemko hopes the concept will live on. “I think we found something else here that’s special. And I’d like a way to see it go beyond these four shows,” she says. “I think we can do both. I want to do both.”

___

Online: https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Recommended Stories

  • Venezuela to begin clinical trials of Cuba's Abdala vaccine candidate

    Venezuela this month will begin clinical trials of the Cuban coronavirus vaccine candidate Abdala, and plans to produce enough doses locally to vaccinate 4 million people, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said on Monday. Cuba in March approved late-stage trials of Abdala, named after a poem by the 19th-century Cuban independence hero Jose Marti. "We will be starting a clinical study with this vaccine, but simultaneously, adapting our national vaccine laboratory to produce, if all goes well as we hope, doses for 4 million people," Alvarado told Venezuelan state television.

  • Kurt Cobain’s Last Photoshoot Collection Goes up for Auction as an NFT

    Photographer Jesse Frohman is auctioning off his entire collection of ‘The Last Session’ photos as a non-fungible (NFT) this week.

  • Dwayne Johnson sends encouraging message to little girl fighting cancer: 'Keep singing, honey'

    Dwayne Johnson may have turned 49 on Sunday, but he spent the first moments of his big day bringing joy to a little girl battling a rare form of cancer. Indy's parents, Terah and Brian Jones, shared the inspiring video to Instagram last week. The "Jumanji" star posted a response to the video, explaining in the caption, "Swipe left - It’s 1am and I just got sent this beautiful vid of a VERY special & strong little girl named Indy Llew."

  • Kate Winslet on ‘Mildred Pierce’ 10 Years Later, Her Rise to Producing, and Molding ‘Mare of Easttown’

    The Emmy winner talks about what's changed since her last HBO limited series, including getting hands-on as an executive producer.

  • Italy reports 256 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 5,948 new cases

    Italy reported 256 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 144 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,948 from 9,148. Italy has registered 121,433 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,490 from a previous 2,524.

  • Media sues to break secrecy, after NC deputies, nurse charged in jail inmate’s death

    John Neville, a 56-year-old Greensboro man died after being held on his stomach with his hands cuffed behind his back and his ankles lifted to his wrists.

  • Germany cancels Oktoberfest for 2nd year over virus fears

    Bavarian officials on Monday canceled Oktoberfest festivities for a second year in a row due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, saying there are too many risks in hosting the celebrations — which bring in visitors from around the world — during a global pandemic. Bavarian Governor Markus Soeder said it was with “heavy hearts” that they decided to call off the festival for which the state is known globally, but that with coronavirus numbers still stubbornly high and German hospitals already struggling, it had to be done. “Oktoberfest will be held again, and will be big again,” he pledged.

  • In Minneapolis, healing after Chauvin conviction, 'I hope that the world is watching us'

    Derek Chauvin is going to prison. George Floyd is still dead. The systems that contributed to his death remain. There is much work to do in America.

  • ‘The Amazing Race’ Creators Hope To Get Back In Production Soon As CBS Reality Series Hits 1 Million Miles Travelled – Contenders TV Docs + Unscripted

    The Amazing Race has been on the air for 20 years, and this year the CBS reality adventure competition series hit a major milestone: 1 million miles travelled. The 32nd season of the show, which premiered in October 2020, featured legs through the Amazon and across Kazakhstan as well as its first ever “mega-leg,” which […]

  • Can Dogs Eat Peaches?

    The question every Southern pet lover needs answered come summertime.

  • 18 Regal Mother's Day Gifts Inspired by Real-Life Royal Moms

    Take a cue from Meghan, who loves oversized straw hats for sun protection (even when speaking with Gloria Steinem!). To introduce son August Philip Hawke to the world, Princess Eugenie sported an accessory all moms are familiar with: a headband. Mom and grandmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has been tracking her steps using a Fitbit, which she wears during royal engagements.

  • These thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts are all less than $25 at Nordstrom

    Spoil that lovely lady in your life.

  • That feeling you can't name? It's called emotional exhaustion.

    A frustrating and unpredictable year has left many of us broken, burnt-out and emotionally exhausted. Experts say this is how to recover.

  • Hurry, this cult-favourite 8-in-1 pan is on sale — but the deal is ending soon!

    The ridiculously popular pan once had a 30,000-person waitlist.

  • Intruders caught after scaling fence around Duke of York’s Windsor home

    The Duke of York is expected to call for a review of his security after intruders were discovered near his residence at Windsor Royal Lodge in the second such incident in a matter of days. It has emerged a man and a woman were arrested after being found trespassing on the grounds last Sunday, April 25. The incident comes as police were already facing serious questions after a woman in a taxi talked her way on to the estate after telling security guards she was a friend of the Duke. It is thought senior officers in charge of security for the Royal Lodge, which is around 5 miles from the Queen’s residence at Windsor Castle, were already assessing its arrangements following the taxi incident. However, Dai Davies, the former head of Scotland Yard’s royal security unit, called for a full review into the breaches and for security to be boosted for all senior members of the Royal family. Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: “There should be a review by someone at my level – and I would be looking for answers. I am concerned there seems to be a drop-off in the level of security. “These things do need investigating properly and where people have let the side down they should be dealt with. What would the Queen say? She would say get it right and put it right.” Following the latest intrusion, a man aged 31 and a woman, 29, who is thought to be his girlfriend, were arrested after scaling fences near the Duke’s residence. The pair were taken to Maidenhead Police Station and have since been bailed pending further inquiries. A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police was called to reports of two trespassers in the grounds of the Royal Lodge at Windsor Great Park on Sunday afternoon. “Two people, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from London, were arrested on suspicion of being found in or upon enclosed premises and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue. There was no risk to any individual on the site.” Woman told guards she had lunch date with the Duke In the earlier incident, a 43-year-old Spanish national, who has since been sectioned, reportedly convinced security guards to pay for her taxi after convincing them she had lunch date with the Duke, 61. She then spent approximately 20 minutes on the estate only to be arrested after she entered the building and asked a member of staff where the Duke could be found. Thames Valley Police is responsible for the security around Windsor estate, with Scotland Yard bodyguards then protecting members of the Royal family on the grounds. However, the Royal Lodge is understood to also have an element of private security paid for by the Privy Purse. The Duke of York’s personal security is currently under review after he stepped back from frontline duties in 2019 following the scandal over his friendship with convicted paedophile financier, Jeffery Epstein. Prior to stepping back, the Duke had been accompanied by a full-time complement of armed officers, at a reported cost in the region of £300,000 a year. The final decision on the Duke’s security will ultimately be made by Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, and Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister. ‘Armed officers should guard Royal family’ Mr Davies, who headed up royal security in the Nineties, said he felt that all senior members of the Royal family should have their protection handled solely by armed police officers due to the number of potential threats they faced. He added: “I am not in favour of private security firms, doing it. It should be a 24/7 professional [force]. “To have unarmed security guards [protecting the estate] seems to my mind nonsensical.” Both the Duke and Duchess of York currently live at the Royal Lodge, a 30-room Grade II listed building on the southern end of the in Windsor Great Park estate. Princes Eugenie and Jack Brookbanks lived at the lodge for a spell after the birth of their son, August, last year. The Queen is also a frequent visitor to see the Duke and is a regular presence across the estate, where she rides and walks her dogs.

  • St. Louis mayor proposes $4 million cut from police budget

    St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones proposed a new city budget including a $4 million cut from the police department. According to the St. Louis Post-Disptach, Jones has shown a commitment to her promise to change the city’s approach to law enforcement and crime. On her first day in office, the freshman mayor proposed a new city budget that takes funding from the police budget and allocates the money to other causes.

  • Billie Eilish debuts new look on British Vogue cover, reflects on negative body commentary

    Billie Eilish opened up to Vogue UK about facing comments on her looks as a teen and why she has now decided to ditch her signature baggy clothes.

  • Queen in ‘security scare as intruders break into Windsor estate’

    Incident allegedly occurred last weekend

  • From farm to oven: The basics of roasting fruit

    For most of my cooking life, I’ve viewed fruit as something to be eaten on its own, used as an ingredient in cakes and pie, or cooked on top of the stove into a sauce or side dish. The only fruit I ever roasted was apples, which I cored, set in cider, and cooked until they were soft.

  • ‘Decades ahead of his time’: history catches up with visionary Jimmy Carter

    A new film rejects the popular narrative and recasts the former president, 96, as hugely prescient thinker, particularly on climate change Former president Jimmy Carter with his wife Rosalynn in 2018. Was Carter actually so ineffectual? Photograph: The Washington Post/Getty Images When I reach Jimmy Carter’s grandson by Zoom, he answers wearing a Raphael Warnock campaign T-shirt. Jason Carter is a lawyer and politician himself, mid-40s, animated and well-read, with blue eyes reminiscent of his grandfather’s. He’s just got off the phone with his 93-year-old grandmother, Rosalynn. It’s a special day; Joe Biden is on his way to the Carter house in Plains, Georgia. “My grandfather has met nearly everyone in the world he might want to,” Jason Carter says. “Right now, he’s meeting with the president of the United States. But the person he’d say he learned the most from was Rachel Clark, an illiterate sharecropper who lived on his family’s farm. “He didn’t pity her,” Carter says. “He saw her power. My grandfather believes in the power of a single human and a small community. Protect people’s freedoms, he says, and they can do great things. It all comes back to an enormous respect for human beings.” Joe Biden on his way to meet Jimmy Carter in Plains, Georgia. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters Carter is openly moved speaking about his grandfather, though it’s also clear he does so often. A spate of recent biographies and documentaries shows not just a renewed interest in the former president, but a willingness to update the public narrative surrounding his time in office. Recent biographer Jonathan Alter calls Carter “perhaps the most misunderstood president in American history”. Carter, who lost his bid for re-election in a so-called landslide to Reagan in 1980, is often painted as a “failed president” – a hapless peanut farmer who did not understand how to get things done in Washington, and whose administration was marked by inflation, an energy crisis and the Iran hostage disaster. Subsequent presidents, especially fellow southern Democrat Bill Clinton, kept a distance – assumably not wanting to be seen as part of a political narrative that emphasized piety over getting things done. Even Obama was apparently wary of being associated with the sort of soft-hearted ineffectuality ascribed to Carter. But was Carter actually so ineffectual? In his 2020 biography of Carter, Alter speaks to a more nuanced interpretation of Carter, calling him “a surprisingly consequential president – a political and stylistic failure, but a substantive and far-sighted success”. It is, perhaps, the far-sighted nature of Carter’s ambitions, particularly around energy, that allows us to appreciate him more four decades after his term concluded. Born in 1924, Carter is now 96. Americans must process his mortality and the onset of climate change, which Carter explicitly warned the nation about 40 years ago. Carterland, a just released documentary, offers a particularly sharp focus on Carter’s extensive work on conservation, climate and justice. “Here’s what people get wrong about Carter,” Will Pattiz, one of the film’s directors tells me. “He was not in over his head or ineffective, weak or indecisive – he was a visionary leader, decades ahead of his time trying to pull the country toward renewable energy, climate solutions, social justice for women and minorities, equitable treatment for all nations of the world. He faced nearly impossible economic problems – and at the end of the day came so very close to changing the trajectory of this nation.” Will’s brother, Jim, agrees. “A question folks should be asking themselves is: what catastrophes would have befallen this country had anyone other than Jimmy Carter been at the helm during that critical time in the late 1970s?” Those late 1970s were defined by inflation, the cold war, long lines at gas pumps, and a shift in cultural mores. Carter himself showed a willingness to grow. Although Carter served in the navy himself, he pardoned Vietnam draft-dodgers. Though from a segregated and racist background in Georgia, Carter pushed for affirmative action and prioritized diversity among judicial nominees, including the appointment of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Amalya Lyle Kearse. He employed Mary Prince, a Black woman wrongly accused of murder, as his daughter Amy’s nanny, a move criticized by some contemporary thinkers as perpetuating domestic servitude. What was radical in the 1970s can appear backwards decades later; the public narrative works in both directions. Carter is, in some respects, difficult to narrativize because he could be both startlingly conservative – financially, or in his appeal to the deep south’s evangelicals – and progressive, particularly on human rights and climate. He seemed to act from his personal compass, rather than a political one. Carter taking a question during a speech in Yazoo, Mississippi, in July 1977. Photograph: Wally McNamee/Corbis via Getty Images He startled the globe by personally brokering the critical Middle East peace treaty between Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin at Camp David. He ceded access to the Panama canal, angering conservatives who thought he was giving away an American asset. Through the Alaska Natural Interests Lands Conservation Act, he doubled the national park system and conserved over 100m acres of land – the most sweeping expansion of conserved land in American history. He was not afraid to make unpopular moves, or ask for personal sacrifice. He was old-fashioned and a futurist, and nowhere did his futurism matter more, or seem more prescient, than on climate and conservation. He risked speaking directly to the American public, and asking them to do a difficult thing – focus on renewable energy and reduce reliance on oil. He paid the price for this frank ask, and so did we. ••• In advance of his trip to Plains, Georgia, Biden participated in a video tribute to Carter, joining an all-star cast of Georgia politicians, the familiar faces of Senator Jon Ossoff, Senator Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams serving as an affirming nod to Georgia’s return to political importance. The messages address the substance of the film, but also serve as a heartfelt thank you to a former president who has only recently begun to look prescient on climate, and singular in his moral bearing. “He has always lived his values,” Abrams says in the video. “Our world cries out for moral and ethical leadership,” Warnock offers. “Few have embodied it as clearly and consistently as Carter.” “He showed us what it means to be a public servant, with an emphasis on servant,” Biden says. Many Americans can’t help but spot a link between Carter and Biden – who became the first elected official outside of Georgia to support Carter’s bid for the presidency in 1976. Biden’s colleagues decried him as an “exuberant” idealist at the time. There’s also an increasingly stark comparison between the Carter and the Trump administration. James Gustave Speth served as the chairman of Carter’s Council on Environmental Quality. As Carter’s chief adviser on environmental matters, Speth helped brief Carter on climate change and direct policy. He finds the contrast between Carter and Trump “striking”. “People see now that Carter was at a pole,” Speth tells me. “Carter was the opposite of Trump – and everything that people despised about him. Carter had integrity, honesty, candor and a commitment to the public good of all else. Carter was a different man, totally.” Carter’s vice-president, Walter Mondale, died a month ago at 93, perhaps putting an exclamation mark on the need to expedite overdue praise and understanding. Speth agrees that it would be best to speed up our recognition of Carter. “So many fine things are said over the bodies of the dead,” Speth said. “I’d love to have the recognition occur now.” Speth is also working on his own book on the Carter administration, that covers the Carter and subsequent administrations on climate and energy and highlights the failure to build on the foundation that Carter laid. His project, soon to be published with MIT, carries a damning title: They Knew. One of the most profound– even painful – parts of watching documentaries like Carterland is bearing witness to the fact that Carter was right on asking us to drive less, to reduce our dependence on foreign oil, to focus on conservation and renewable energy. Not only was Carter’s vision a path not taken, it was a path mocked. Reagan removed the solar panels from the White House, politicized the environmental movement and painted it as a fringe endeavor. “Carter was our only president who had a visceral environmental and ecological attachment. That was part of his being,” Speth says. “We had an opportunity in 1980 – but we’ve lost 40 years in the pursuit of a climate-safe path. We can no longer avoid serious and destructive changes, period. That didn’t have to happen.” Carter writes in the guest book at the end of his visit to the Cuban Jewish Community centre in Havana, in March 2011. Photograph: Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images I ask Speth why getting Carter’s legacy right matters. First, Speth says, it’s important to recognize the example Carter set for looking ahead, in a culture that prizes soundbites and short-term gains. “Carter was a trained engineer who believed in science,” Speth points out. “He understood things on a global scale, and believed in forecasting. Preparing for the long run is rare in politics.” Carter’s biographer Alter agrees. “If there is a gene for duty, responsibility and the will to tackle messy problems with little or no potential for political gain,” he writes, “Jimmy Carter was born with it.” While none of these recent documentaries or biographies seeks to portray Carter as a saint or even politically savvy, they do insist that his presidency was more successful than history has acknowledged, particularly on the energy, conservation and human rights fronts. Still, there are aspects of his single term that will probably remain embedded in his narrative, such as his tenuous relationship with Congress, early catering to segregationists to win votes, and Iran’s hostage crisis. What can we learn from the shifting narrative around Carter’s presidency? “You can talk about how Carter was an underrated president,” film-maker Jim Pattiz says. “But can you ask yourself: what qualities do you actually want in a leader? Do you want someone who will challenge you to be better, or speak in catchphrases and not ask much of you? “This film is a cautionary tale,” Pattiz says. “We can elect another Carter. Let’s reward leaders willing to do the right thing.” Jason Carter has lived with the nuances and inconsistencies in the narrative surrounding his grandfather’s presidency his entire life. “Stories are always summaries,” he says. “They leave out so much so that we can understand them in simple terms. Public narrative, these days, is so often about politics. It should really be about the great, public problems we’re solving. There’s a difference. “I don’t want history to be kind to my grandfather,” Jason Carter tells me. “I just want history to be honest.”