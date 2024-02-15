Antisemite hurled slurs before vicious Staten Island attack: prosecutors

The Staten Island attacker who left a Jewish man badly hurt in a vicious attack yelled “How are you Jewish? You dirty Jew!” before bashing his victim with a metal bat, according to new court documents.

Obadiah Lashley, 29, left the Brooklyn resident needing staples to close his head wounds and bruising and pain across his body, prosectors said Thursday.

Lashley was held on $50,000 bail for the Monday incident. His 26-year-old victim said he is “very exhausted” when approached at his Brooklyn home and wouldn’t say any more about the attack.

Lashley has been arrested 12 times, including once for harrassing a group of people at the St. George Staten Island ferry terminal in June of 2022, police sources said.