Antisemitic Flyers Distributed In Sarasota County: Police

Tiffany Razzano
·3 min read

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL — Authorities are investigating complaints of antisemitic flyers distributed throughout Sarasota County neighborhoods.

Sarasota police received at least six complaints from city residents on Friday, according to a case report from the agency.

“The Sarasota Police Department is aware of the flyers. We received calls about them Friday morning,” Genevieve Judge, public information officer, told Patch. “From our understanding, this has happened in Sarasota County and neighboring counties as well as throughout Florida.”

When Sarasota police met with a complainant in the 1800 block of Rose Street on Friday morning, several of her neighbors told officers they also received antisemitic propaganda and wanted to be added to the case report.

Residents in the 1800 block of Roe Street, the 1700 block of Cherokee Drive, the 1500 block of Flower Drive and the 1700 block of South Drive told police that antisemitic flyers were left near their homes, according to the report. The flyers were left in their driveways overnight in a brown paper bag.

One flyer was titled, “Every single aspect of Covid agenda is Jewish,” according to the case report. Another flyer read, “Anti-Semitism is a Human Right” and “Let’s Go Brandon.”

“It appears this was not a targeted event based on the widespread area of which the bags were distributed,” Officer Christie wrote in the report.

Meanwhile, though the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t received specific threats, the agency is working with its partners at the Joint Terrorism Task Force to investigate these reports, Kaitlyn Perez, community affairs director, told Patch.

More than 100 small, clear sandwich bags containing rice and antisemitic flyers were collected from homes in the area of the 1500 block of S. Lake Shore Drive in Sarasota on Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. The bags contained rice and antisemitic.

One flyer claimed specific Jewish people are working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pfizer, Vanguard, and other pharmaceutical or COVID-19 related companies, according to the incident report. The SCSO report didn’t include the names of specific people mentioned. A second flyer had a caricature of Whoopi Goldberg on it.

An 80-year-old woman who lived in the area “expressed concerns that the flyers may be an indicator of larger incidents planned,” according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sarasota police at 941-316-1199 or SCSO’s Investigations Bureau at 941-861-4900.

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee is working closely with its SRQ Safe Initiative to monitor reports of antisemitic flyers in Sarasota neighborhoods, Shep Englander, CEO, shared on Facebook Friday.

“Law enforcement was notified immediately and an investigation is ongoing. We will keep the community informed as we receive updates,” Englander wrote. “In the meantime, if you observe or have evidence of antisemitic actions, please contact your local police and also go to our webpage, where you can report an incident.”

Threats made to the Jewish community in Sarasota and Manatee counties can be reported to the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee online here.

The Anti-Defamation League in Florida also spoke out against the flyers, sharing on Facebook that they’re “perpetuating harmful and hateful conspiracy theories which have no place in our communities.”

This article originally appeared on the Sarasota Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Western Maryland, Eastern Shore delegates file petition against new legislative maps

    Western and Eastern Maryland delegates file petition against new legislative district maps

  • A Jury Found That The New York Times Did Not Defame Sarah Palin

    The verdict comes a day after the presiding judge said he would dismiss the case as a matter of law no matter what the jury decided.View Entire Post ›

  • East St. Louis pair indicted in connection with string of carjackings

    The crimes occurred between July 12 and August 5, according to court documents.

  • Court finds man guilty in 2019 murder of woman found dead inside a Fountain Square church

    Burks' sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 10 at 11 a.m.

  • Analysis-Palin's legal fight with the New York Times is far from over

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A surprising and unusual ruling against Sarah Palin in her defamation case against the New York Times has narrowed the former Alaska governor's route to victory but the high-profile suit is far from over, legal experts said. In an abrupt twist in a trial seen as a test of longstanding protections for American media, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on Monday announced plans to throw out the lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/jury-resumes-deliberations-sarah-palin-case-against-new-york-times-2022-02-14 - even as jurors were still deliberating. Rakoff said Palin, the 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate who for years has been a leading conservative political figure, had failed to prove the Times defamed her in a 2017 editorial that erroneously linked her political rhetoric to a mass shooting.

  • Russia sends warplanes to Syria for huge naval drills in Med

    The Russian military on Tuesday deployed long-range nuclear-capable bombers and fighter jets carrying state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to its air base in Syria for massive naval drills in the region amid soaring tensions with the West over Ukraine. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Syria to oversee the drills that mark the biggest Russian naval deployment to the Mediterranean Sea since the Cold War times. Shoigu met with Syrian President Bashar Assad on Tuesday to inform him about the drills and discuss plans for further military-technical cooperation.

  • 4-year-old girl missing since 2019 found alive, hidden under stairs in New York, police say

    A 4-year-old who went missing more than two years ago was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.

  • Woman stabbed to death in her NYC Chinatown apartment by suspect who followed her into her building

    New York City residents expressed shock and outrage on Sunday after an Asian woman was fatally stabbed by a man with a lengthy rap sheet, which included 27 charges from a single arrest last month. The killing reportedly took place in the victim’s Chinatown apartment at 111 Chrystie St. in the wee hours of the morning, leaving neighbors terrorized and fearful for their own safety, reported the New York Post. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found in her bathtub “bleeding from multiple wounds to her body,” according to New York police.

  • Man arrested in fatal shooting of Hawaii man inside his acupuncture practice

    Jon Tokuhara, 47, was found dead at his Honolulu business last month. The suspect was charged with second-degree murder and was given a $1 million bail.

  • 2 Brothers Raised As Devout Christians Become Neo Nazis, Then Kill Their Family

    It was a tranquil Monday evening in suburban Salisbury Township, Pennsylvania — 55 miles northwest of Philadelphia — when Valerie Freeman called 911 on Feb. 27, 1995. What she'd see across the street in her brother and sister-in-law's home was anything but. "She told us that her nephew, Erik Freeman, would usually stop by her house, basically across the street, every day after school and he had not stopped there. So she went looking for him," Salisbury Township Police Officer Jeffrey Renninger t

  • After retrial, former Marine sentenced to 210 years in prison for raping girls in Cambodia

    Michael Joseph Pepe traveled to Cambodia in 2005 to drug and rape young girls, prosecutors say. A previous conviction was overturned in 2018.

  • Utah Good Samaritan lets homeless man shower in her apartment, he slits her throat

    Talk about no good deed goes unpunished. An attempt at being a Good Samaritan went horribly wrong after a woman let a homeless man into her Salt Lake City apartment to shower, and he slit her throat. Authorities at first did not know what had caused the woman’s injury, receiving only a report of a woman “bleeding heavily,” reported KUTV-TV. But the victim told police she had let the man in. ...

  • Florida Man Accused Of Gunning Down Brother Days After Being Released From Prison

    A central Florida man has been accused of gunning down his younger brother just five days after getting out of prison. Daniel Arthur Redman, 29, faces a series of charges, including premeditated murder, after authorities say he shot and killed his 19-year-old brother Brenden Ray Redman on Jan. 14 in Inverness, Florida — about an hour north of Tampa — before fleeing and taking another woman hostage at a nearby mobile home, according to a statement from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies

  • Man shot 6 times during Shoreline pot shop robbery

    A man survived being shot six times in a marijuana shop robbery in Shoreline, Washington.

  • San Francisco Cops Have Been Using Rape Kits To Arrest Victims, DA Says

    The practice could dissuade sexual assault survivors from coming forward, said District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

  • Man with 44 prior arrests charged with multiple felonies for brutal assault of Thai model on NYC subway

    A man has been charged in connection with a vicious attack that left a 23-year-old Thai model with a bloodied face in New York City last November. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred on the 34th Street-Herald Square subway platform at around 4 a.m. on Nov. 22. The victim, Bew Jirajariyawetch, was waiting for a train home when someone grabbed her from behind, dragged her along the platform, punched her in the face and took off with her wallet.

  • Escaped inmate captured, Mississippi prison staff suspended

    A Mississippi inmate who escaped from prison over the weekend was captured Tuesday in a county where he had been convicted of murder, and about a dozen prison employees were suspended because the staff waited more than a day to tell the state Department of Corrections he was missing, a department spokesperson said. Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in coastal Harrison County, department spokesman Leo Honeycutt said. Details of the capture were not immediately available, but Wilson was at least 130 miles (210 kilometers) from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility outside Jackson.

  • The Delphi Murders 5 Years Later: Family Hopes New Information Will Solve Case

    It’s been five years since the Delphi murders shook an Indiana town, and family says they’re still holding out hope that the case will be solved. Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, and Liberty “Libby” German disappeared from the Delphi Historic trails while taking an afternoon stroll on Feb. 13, 2018, as previously reported. The bodies of the two friends were found the next day, about half a mile away. The case garnered widespread coverage, in part because Libby German used her cell phone to capture t

  • Man Wanted For Alleged Murder Of His Girlfriend Had Been Tracking Her For Months, Authorities Say

    A Texas man wanted by authorities in the killing of his girlfriend had allegedly tracked her for months before her death, according to new court records. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office issued a murder warrant for Luis Angel Montes, 35, earlier this month in the death of his girlfriend Camerina Trujillo Perez, after Montes went on the run. As law enforcement authorities continue to try to track Montes down, new disturbing details are emerging about what investigators believe led to the murder

  • 7-year-old girl slips under safety bar, falls from gondola ride at Florida State Fair

    The 7-year-old girl slipped under the safety bar and fell 35 to 40 feet onto a grassy area.