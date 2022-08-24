Antisemitic graffiti found in Kakiat Park, the latest Rockland County incident

Rockland County Executive Ed Day was angered when his office was informed Tuesday that antisemitic graffiti was found in Kakiat Park, along the Mahwah River.

It was the latest in a series of recent antisemitic incidents in the county.

Day said the county sheriff's office and the Division of Environmental Protection were notified and took action to investigate and cover up the symbol at the county park, which is located in Ramapo, along the border with Montebello.

But in a statement released by his office, Day noted that "lack of visibility does not diminish the hate behind the message."

"I am disgusted and angered by this abhorrent vandalism once again surfacing in our beautiful county," Day said. "Words matter, and hateful language such as this is an insult to the people of Rockland. My administration vows to work with law enforcement to find and hold the criminals behind this responsible."

Last month, four teenagers were charged with hate crimes after four members of the Orthodox community in Ramapo were struck or nearly struck by objects thrown at them from a passing vehicle.

Also last month, the Rockland Jewish Federation and Foundation announced it was forming what it called a first of its kind security program to ensure the safety and security of Jewish residents and institutions amid a rising number of antisemitic incidents of harassment, vandalism and violence.

In June, Ramapo police were investigating after swastikas were scrawled inside a Monsey synagogue. A Hillcrest man was charged with first-degree aggravated harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief as hate crimes in that incident.

In Haverstraw late last year, police and other authorities were considering whether to file hate crime charges after a speaker at a planning board meeting where a discussion focused on turning a single-family residence into a neighborhood synagogue made antisemitic and threatening comments.

Recent antisemitism incidents have not been confined to Rockland County.

In Orange County in July, a man was charged with harassment as a hate crime after he was accused of driving past a Holocaust commemoration and shouting antisemitic slurs.

And in June, four Croton-on-Hudson teenagers were accused of spray-painting antisemitic graffiti under a bridge and then trying to blame a classmate for the vandalism.

